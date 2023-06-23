A Fling May Become Exclusive For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 24, During The Virgo Moon

If there's one thing we who will be affected and influenced by today's transit of the Virgo Moon will feel, it's determined to cut through the bull and get right to the point. This is the day we speak up and do so because we want to speed things along, as we are starting to get tired of the pace and need something to look forward to. The three zodiac signs result in an agreement to take what we have and make it even better. If we are in a relationship that isn't all that serious, like a fling, for instance, then we will tell our fling-mates that it's time to go exclusive. Like it or not, they will be the deciding factor here.

What's good and interesting about our lives during the Virgo Moon is that if we put it out there, we will probably be met with the response we want to hear. If we are having a fun fling with someone, there's a good chance they feel the same way as we do. If we hear that perhaps they aren't feeling the same as us, then, well, that will shine a light on things. We don't want to hear that they aren't in the same headspace as us. We want to know they are with us and that the idea of becoming exclusive is just as exciting to them as it is to us.

During the Virgo Moon, we see ourselves in the future, and that future is bright and shiny with hope and romance. We may be kidding ourselves, but that's how it is; we want a steady, stable romance, and we feel like we paid our dues via the fling. It's time now to move forward, and these three zodiac signs will find success when they ask their partners if they are up for making this relationship exclusive. Alright.

A fling may becomes exclusive for three zodiac signs on June 24:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You don't have time to hem and haw on June 24, 2023. that will go your way through the BS so that you can say it clearly: you want this fling of yours to become a 'real thing.' You may not have started feeling this way, so this relationship has been considered a fun, noncommittal fling. Still, during the Virgo Moon, you'll know in your heart that you have feelings for this person, and you're pretty sure they have the same feelings for you, too.

You also feel as though you want something solid, something to believe in, and that if you don't let your person know this, they may morph into somebody who becomes carefree or even careless around you. You see the potential in this person and want to wait it out; you don't want to lose them, so you propose exclusivity to them today.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You aren't sure how you got yourself into a fling, but a fling is what it is, and if you are, to be honest with yourself, you'd much prefer an exclusive relationship. You tried, and now here you are, and it's June 24, 2023, and the transit in the sky is the Virgo Moon. OK, you gave it the ol' college told, and now you're ready to be yourself again, which means that during the Virgo Moon, you'll approach your fling-mate and ask them if they feel serious about perhaps making this an exclusive thing, rather than a flash in the pan. You respect the idea of a fling, but it's SO NOT YOU. You want a relationship, and the person you're with seems relationship-material, so why not pursue this? Gemini, there is no reason not to, so ... go for it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's now or never. What's your feeling about the relationship you are presently in, which looks like a fling now. Now what's fair in love and war you're more the person who needs something solid to look forward to, and while this fling served its purpose — whatever that was — you feel like you can trust this person and see where it could go.

During the Virgo Moon on June 24, 2023, you'll find that all this seems reasonable and worth pursuing. Is it? Well, you'll never know unless you try, and being a very courageous person, you will try, and you will be met with zero resistance as the person you want to be in an exclusive relationship with is ultimately into you. They want it as badly as you do, so ... strike while the iron is hot. Go exclusive!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.