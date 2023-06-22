The Luckiest In Love On June 23 Are These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

Not bad, not bad at all. That's the mantra for the day, and three zodiac signs will be chanting it heartily and in glee as this day, June 23, seems to show us that life isn't all that bad. If we apply this attitude to our love lives, we'll find that these zodiac signs are doing pretty well. It's hard to go wrong during a transit like Sun sextile Moon, and while it's not a perfect transit, it most certainly can create the conditions for great love to grow in.

Today is very much the day when we set aside our differences for the sake of the love that we believe in. Deep faith and strong belief rule the day when it comes to love, and for those of us who have someone in our lives that makes the world go round, then today, we are believers.

Hey, it's Summertime, and the livin' is easy, right? Well, we can quote all the great Summer songs we want, but when it's real, we know it, and today brings a feeling to our love lives that gives us the impression that what we have is the real deal. That's like having an enormous amount of pressure taken off of us. Three zodiac signs will finally admit that what they have is superb and worth putting in as much effort as it takes to keep the relationship thriving. Today lets us know that what we're on to is worth it. That's how Sun sextile Moon works, and it's all good.

So, if you are one of the three astrological zodiac signs that take well to the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you can expect to get along very well with your partner. Still, you'll also be able to expect a profound feeling of union with this person. Today lets us know we have what we need right in front of our faces. Feel the love, zodiac signs. Feel the love. Which three zodiac signs understand the meaning of love in their lives today?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 23:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Gratitude is an attitude today. You'll feel it in big, beautiful ways. You can't believe how lucky you are because things seem to fall into place for the first time in a long time. Even ... dare we say ... love. Yes, you have been wondering if love is ever going to be a 'thing' for you, and the person you are with has now convinced you that not only do they love you, but that if you choose to stick with them, it's only going to get better and better.

On June 23, 2023, you'll feel such heady optimism that you might even take a moment to doubt yourself ... just in case. With the transit of Sun sextile Moon, that doubt will dissolve like cherry jello in boiling water, and you want to melt! You want this, Aries, and it feels so good that it scares you ... but that certainly doesn't keep you from believing in it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You can't see anything but the face of the person you love in everything you do today, and that not only makes you giggle with delight, it lets you know that you're on the right track when it comes to love. You've got this amazing astrological transit on your side today, Sun sextile Moon, and once it starts blazing out its magic, you won't be able to help but feel like it's strengthening your resolve.

This means that if you have decided that the person you love is 'the one,' today, June 23, will prove that you've made the right choice. You welcome this kind of hyped-up positivity. How can you go wrong when you feel so right? Even if you could, it's not something you'll think about today. Today, June 23, is for feeling good and acting on that feeling.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Boy, did you need this Sun sextile Moon transit as you started to sink into the mire of negative thinking? Well, this just proves that nothing is cemented in stone, not even your self-doubt, and on June 23, you will give yourself a break you need and stop doubting. As soon as this happens, it will be almost instantaneous as to how you suddenly see the world as promising and filled with love. You need to take care of someone in your life, Pisces.

Remember, you are a part of this relationship, and while taking time off to indulge in negativity is OK, your true personality comes alive when you share your love, wisdom and joy. Pisces is the brightest gem in the jewelry box when you shine. Show this side of yourself to your partner today, as they will welcome you back with open arms.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.