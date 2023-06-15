June 16 Horoscopes Are 'Extremely Powerful' For 3 Intuitive Zodiac Signs

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on June 16, 2023? It could be you, but first, listen to this message for all zodiac signs. Trust your intuition no matter what. Don't let your curiosity or need for proof back you into a corner you cannot escape from.

Some of you are dealing with someone making your intuition blare out alarms, but they seem completely mundane and regular on the surface. For some of you, this is directly related to a legal matter or something involving contracts. For others, this relates to your love life or relationship with your family. The transiting Moon is conjunct with Mercury today, so your intuition will speak more clearly than usual. Listen closely.

With Venus opposite Pluto and square Jupiter, some of you deal with a spouse or authority figure who misuses their knowledge. They may even be trying to gaslight you. Be careful of this energy, especially if a therapist is involved in the mix.

Some of you are dealing with multiple individuals trying to gaslight you into staying silent. You need to advocate for yourself even if you feel alone. Don't waste your energy trying to convince people not on your side. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 16, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 16, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today will be a great day for you, Pisces. Some of you will come upon some extra cash, which will be a hefty sum. Others of you will be presented with an opportunity that you will be asked to mull over the weekend and then accept or decline. Some of you may even find some money lying on the ground today. If it's something minuscule like a penny, wash the coin once you return home and use it to manifest more lucky money.

Your love life will be a little bland today, though. Some of you may even get rejected if you try to use one-liners on anyone. Venus and Mars in Leo are not your friends at this time. That's okay. The energy will shift in the next few weeks.

Moon conjunct Mercury in Gemini will positively impact many of you today. Despite the heavy influence of Saturn in Pisces, you will feel very clear-headed. Some of you may even have an authority figure come to your rescue when you least expect it. It can even be a cop on patrol. Just be careful of the Gemini influence of not being too decisive. You may say yes to something you'd be better off saying no to, especially if peer pressure plays into it somehow.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Karma is on your side at this time, Capricorn. If you have been harmed in the past by people who swore they were your friends or well-wishers, you probably are seeing karma strike them with the consequences right now. If you are no longer in contact with them, know this is happening. Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn is here to right many wrongs. It's never too late when the drama is this good.

The concentration of planets in Leo may not directly impact your life at this time, but the quincunx aspect will draw you into "fated" circumstances with Leos. So if you face some issues, try to stay neutral and not get dragged down by unnecessary drama. For most of you, your family life and relationship with your romantic partner are good now. Send gratitude to the universe for this and ensure you don't miss out on the crucial moments. Quality over quantity is a great motto to live by when one is a Capricorn.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Some of you are dealing with toxic people or authority figures now, Sagittarius. The energies are on your side today — especially your family. Lean away from the poisonous people and lean towards the ones that bring you joy and fulfillment. Your circumstances will improve as the Sun slowly moves out of Gemini. Until then, remind yourself that Jupiter rules you. All you need is patience, wisdom and a positive Sagittarius drive.

Sun conjunct Juno and Chiron in Aries will bring up relationship issues for many of you now. Journal your feelings to help you gain clarity, especially around commitment, love, and what it means to be devoted to someone or something. Mercury in Gemini can trick your mind sometimes since Sagittarius is opposite Gemini. Don't commit to anything today. Let the Moon move to a more favorable zodiac sign.

If you feel called to, carve out a simple tea ritual today. It doesn't matter who brews it. As long as you savor every sip with full mindfulness, the practice will help you stay grounded in the present. Yellow crystals will also benefit you at this time.

