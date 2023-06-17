3 Zodiac Signs Who May See Negative Energy In Their Horoscopes On June 18

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on June 18. Let's just put it this way: today will ruffle feathers and give many of us a chance to feel bad ... for no reason at all. Yep, that's how it goes. We've got a front of negative energy heading our way on June 18, and during Moon square Neptune, most of it will take place inside our minds. Oh, joy, doesn't that just feel isolating and weird? Oh yes, it does, and for three zodiac signs, that isolated feeling might be what we need to get ourselves into such a major funk festival that we might end up in tears. But wait! There's more ...

Being oversensitive is part of what occurs today and will touch everyone, no matter what zodiac sign we are. Some of us might use that negative energy to heal something or find new strength through adversity. What makes this day rough is when we don't see the opportunity for healing in all of this. We succumb to the negative and let it go with us. These are not good signs, but also ... avoidable. Will your zodiac sign avoid getting stuck in the mire of self-doubt, self-judgment and vindictiveness? Who knows?

We know that three zodiac signs will fall right into that pit, and while there, they will splash around, wrapped in the idea that nothing is good and everything is against them. It may even be hard to be around these people today, but if we are one of those folks, we must continuously chant the mantra: it'll get better, it'll get better, it'll get better. Moon square Neptune essentially boils down to this: an overactive negative and needy imagination. Who's going to feel it today, June 18?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 18:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When the scales flip for you, you show others in your life just how unstable you can be, and that's not exactly what you want to give the public. You are concerned with things like appearance and impression, and you don't like showing the world that you are vulnerable or even subject to being hurt. On June 18, you'll expose too much of yourself and instantly regret it.

That's how it works when Libra comes into contact with Moon square Neptune. It's not a good thing, and today will put you on the paranoia side of any kind of understanding. You see yourself as wrong today; you can't get it right, and every time you try, you fail. This would be fine if you didn't make the mistake of 'being wrong' in front of all the people you need to see you as 'perfect.' You are way harsh on yourself today, under the hand of Moon square Neptune.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

That little thing will upset you on June 18, and you start overthinking. You were doing just fine until you started to entertain the thought of 'what if ... ?' Oh, that is the unraveling agent in your life. Self-doubt is coming to you in heaping spoonfuls today during the transit of Moon square Neptune.

Capricorn, this is not your best day because you undermine everything you do with negative thinking. Even when you know deep down in your heart that you are glory bound for success and accomplishment, that nagging little transit will stop you and implant the idea of fear into your head. You don't love the transit of Moon square Neptune because it truly does screw with your self-confidence, and this is one of your greatest assets. Don't give in, Cap. Don't give in!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The last place you want to visit today is the dark corner of your mind where you could rely upon a vision of yourself as a failed entity, filled with self-loathing. You certainly don't want to go there, yet you'll be tempted, Pisces. On June 18, you feel something is wrong, but you can't put a finger on it. It's as if there's a cloud of dread lingering over you, and while you know it's there, you are also simultaneously interested in seeing what it's all about. Bingo on wrong moves, Pisces.

Don't go there if you can avoid it, as Moon square Neptune is the transit that will lead you into the darkest parts of your imagination, where you could get trapped into thinking that there's something wrong with you. There is NOTHING wrong with you, but try telling that to your anxious brain. You'll be OK. You just have to avoid overthinking!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.