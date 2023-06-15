3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Have Pretty Rough Horoscopes On Friday, June 16

Talk about harsh days! Today, three zodiac signs are negatively affected by today's horoscopes. we can blame the transit Moon square Saturn for making us feel like we are the problem. On June 16, will have Geminis, Leos, and Libras feeling as though we are the reason the world doesn't work. Yes, it's that pitiful, and for some reason, certain zodiac signs will take it upon themselves to feel as though they are the cause of all things negative.

Humans get like this, but we become somewhat pathetic when we take it too far, as three unhappy zodiac signs will on this day. There is such a thing as having a negative ego. This is what happens when we demand that we are the worst. We are the bad ones. We are the ones who can't do anything right, wahh, wahh, wahh.

By claiming that we are the worst, we absolve ourselves of having to take responsibility, as if being the worst gives us a built-in excuse for being pathetic. "I can't help it. I'm just the worst. So there!" Narcissism comes with Moon square Saturn, and for three sad zodiac signs, it may turn us into beasts. We indulge in our guilt, sadness and loneliness, but the problem here is that we don't want anyone even to try to help. We enjoy the misery because it sets us apart from others and ... it gets us attention. Negative attention is still attention. When you're hungry for attention, you get it any way you can during Moon square Saturn.

Three astrological signs will want to spend this day alone ... but under the proviso that everyone knows we want this. It's as if the entire thing is an act that is created just to grab attention. We sulk and complain and make sure everyone around us knows how dissatisfied we are with them, ourselves, and the world. We need an audience today, even though our 'gig' is to look like we just want to be alone. Twisted, eh?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 16:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Stand aside and let Gemini through, ladies and gentlemen, because this is one sad sack of a person. They need to get to their room for some super sulking. Sorry for the poor intro, Gemini, but today is not your lucky day. It's June 16, and you are in rare form because of the transit Moon square Saturn. You don't like anyone, and you can't stand yourself. You know you'll get over it. For that reason alone, you feel you owe yourself a day of self-pity and rotten feelings.

Today is when you decide your life is a mess because you didn't have the guts to make something of yourself. Even if that's the farthest thing from the truth, it's what you've decided is today's truth, and you're sticking to it because ... the misery feels good in a weird way. It separates you from the crowd, and that's probably what you're seeking in earnest. You'd be better off on your own today. Know this: you will get past it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Well, it seems you've been hurt, and now that your feelings are everybody's business, you realize you've claimed the spotlight. Today, your drama is everyone's drama, and now that you've got everyone's attention, you might as well let Moon square Saturn lead the way. Where it goes is to pure ruin.

You want to give everyone a real show today, and that shows consists of several acts of self-pity, in various degrees of boisterous selfishness. You want to show everyone you are a brat and don't care what they think of you. Once it goes too far, you'll claim that you can't help yourself, that you really are this monster, and that this is why nobody likes you. Ah, the drama is award-winning, and being that you won't be winning an actual award for your bad behavior, you'll just end up having a sour, rough day instead.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you enjoy having people think of you as the cool cucumber in the crowd, you aren't fond of days like today when the last thing you are is cool. Your baby-like behavior will ruin your reputation as the cool cat, and if you continue with your sulky attitude, those who once believed in you will start to think of you as unstable and wretched. June 16 brings on Moon square Saturn, which doesn't work well for you.

You are too indulgent today and will show a side of yourself that you want to keep hidden. You feel entitled to having a day like this, as it gives you the freedom to act in all the ways you detest. You become what you dislike today, Libra. Today is the day you identify with everything you can't stand.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.