3 Moody Zodiac Signs Suddenly Breakup On June 14, During Moon Square Mars

While nobody actually looks forward to a relationship falling apart, we have to keep in mind that these things happen, and on June 14, there is a very good chance that if your relationship is already teetering on the edge, today's transit, Moon square Mars, may just push it right on over.

While this warning goes out to every zodiac sign, three in particular stand to see the shattering of a romance, as it comes to its end. We are moody and on edge today, and that doesn't help the situation, but we may just impulsively jump up and demand that we end this thing right here, right now.

With the transit Moon square Mars, we may feel compelled to tell the person we are with that we are unsatisfied with the way things are going in the relationship and that we may also not see a light at the end of the tunnel. For some, this kind of thinking may be precipitous; we may not want to jump to conclusions and there might still be something worthwhile to salvage. But, for the three signs who can't sit still with this realization, it's 'go time'.

The day begins to exist for the one purpose of ending a relationship that both parties are convinced is falling apart. We're not looking back and we're not hoping for a reprieve at the eleventh hour...we have made up our minds. This isn't working and we want out. Now. Today.

It's also that mid-June vibe that makes people anxious. We want to know that the rest of the year isn't a repeat performance of the previous six months...if those months were hellish, that is. And, for these three signs, it may have been just that. Which is why Moon square Mars pushes our hand into action. Today is the day we not only notice that our relationships are falling apart; it's the day we do something about it.

Three zodiac signs breakup on June 14:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know when a thing has gone bad, and on this day, June 14, you will readily admit that your relationship is not only on the rocks, it's going down rapidly. Today is the day that you use the power made available to you by the transit Moon square Mars, and you end it once and for all. It's not a day of rejoicing and it's not a day where you feel powerful in your choice; it's merely you acting on a feeling that you know is real and that you don't want to see turn into the biggest burden of your life.

This relationship is pulling you down; you feel as though you will suffocate if you have to stay with this person one more day, and as it goes with you, Aries, you more than likely will leave this person physically before you even call it quits. You do not want to be with them, and so, during Moon square Mars, you will put the ending into motion.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've held off from admitting something to yourself because you know if you do, it will cause pain to both you and your romantic partner, and yet, you can't help but face the truth; your relationship is falling apart, and neither or you want to do a thing about it. During the transit of Moon square Mars, you'll err to the hostile side of how you perceive what's going on, which isn't going to help things much, however, it will make it clear to you as to what must happen next.

On June 14, you and your partner will have the conversation that determines whether you continue on together, or whether or not you simply take leave of the relationship. The chances are that this really is the end, so brace yourself for the emotional onslaught that is coming your way, Libra.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Here you are in the middle of June, in the middle of the year, and all you can think about is 'How did it get this bad?' This is the question that you mull over and over in your mind when it comes to your love life. You are in a relationship with someone right now and you just didn't see this kind of mess coming. You did what all of us human beings do: you continue to live in hope and you wish like hell for a miracle.

Today, during Moon square Mars, you definitely find your 'miracle' and it comes to you in the form of a firm decision to end the relationship. While you didn't want to see that coming, you knew it was; you felt the inevitability of it and now, today, June 14, has you owning this knowledge. This must end. It has fallen apart and it promises nothing but pain if you continue on. You will both mutually agree to split.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.