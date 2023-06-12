3 Zodiac Signs Regret Telling A Friend A Secret On June 13, 2023

Three zodiac signs regret telling a friend a secret on June 13, 2023. The problem with today's amazing transit, Moon square Pluto, is that it creates so much energy that we often don't know where to focus. June 13, brings us this transit, and while it's here, we may feel things in extreme; its entire purpose is transformative. It causes us to grow exponentially, learn from our mistakes and change our lives drastically.

We fall in love during Moon square Pluto, we trust everybody during Moon square Pluto, and we fear everything during Moon square Pluto. This transit is no small potatoes, so we must be careful if we want to survive relatively unscathed. Transit Moon square Pluto alerts us to the idea of watching our back.

This day will be a hideous wake-up call regarding trust for three zodiac signs. We want to trust so badly that we'll let something out that should not be, as in ... a secret. To gain the good graces of someone in our lives, we may lead ourselves into a friendship with them that we feel needs that extra touch: the sharing of secrets.

If we let this person into our most secretive place, we can establish great trust and further the friendship. We naturally assume that because we share such trusted information, our friends will naturally respect these secrets. We may or may not find out, but one thing is for sure, during Moon square Pluto, the secrets we share with friends will be instantly regretted. YIKES!

To share a secret during Moon square Pluto is one of the worst moves we can do because, in our desperation for friendship, we end up setting ourselves up for a lifetime of worry. Will they honor our secret? Will they judge us for being so depraved? Will this person want to share something with us so we don't feel we just gave them the 'blackmail' ticket? These three zodiac signs will regret sharing too much during Moon square Pluto.

Three zodiac signs regret telling a friend a secret on June 13:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you believe that you are in the presence of true friends, you are overjoyed and eagerly want to please them. And one of the ways you like to entertain people is by sharing stories of your own life. You are dazzling when in front of others and fearless, too. During the transit of Moon square Pluto on June 13, you will find that you may just be on the verge of oversharing, and while you think you 'read the room' correctly, it seems that you might not have taken into consideration that not everyone is in love with you.

You find yourself incredibly charming, and why wouldn't everyone just adore you? Yet, with Moon square Pluto in the sky, you may just run into a situation where you spew too much and turn someone off. You will see this happen and regret that you opened your mouth.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

We all want friends, and you've lost enough of them to know that life isn't as fun if you don't have buddies to share it all with. On June 13, you will be in touch with an old friend, and part of your 'thing' is complaining about each other's significant others. You rant and rave about the relationship you're in, and they vent and moan about the person they are connected with.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto, the sharing of complaints feels like fun, as if this bonds you with this person and, in an odd way, makes you feel you have something exclusive going on with them. What you don't realize is that they are in touch with the person you are ranting about, and even though they more than likely will never rat you out, what you expose today may cause you concern ... and regret. Think twice about sharing secrets that have to do with your romantic partner!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

June 13, will give you something you've always wanted: a friend with whom you can share your secrets. While this person has been in your life for a long time, you've never told them 'everything.' During the transformative transit of Moon square Pluto, you'll want to change the friendship and introduce a new dynamic: sharing secrets.

You've been dying to tell someone your die-hard, to-the-grave secrets, and you'll decide to go for it on this day. As soon as the words leave your mouth, you will instantly be seized with regret; what were you thinking? It's not that your friend isn't trustworthy ... or ... are they? The hell you'll put yourself through today over the sharing of vital information will border on psycho ... and silly at the same time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.