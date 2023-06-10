These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Likely Have Rough Horoscopes On June 11 — Some Advice To Make It Through

We've got two Pluto transits working for (or against) us today, and that looks like Pluto in Capricorn at the same time as Mercury trine Pluto. We could make this an outstanding and productive day, depending on who we are and our zodiac signs.

However, that's not how it will play out for three other zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 11 because, on this day, we'll see a lot of frustration, stubbornness and inability to bend. We are stoic and upright today, and while that might sound good to us, it may be the thing that gets us thrown out of a situation that we'd much prefer to be in.

This basically means that during Mercury trine Pluto in Capricorn, we, of certain zodiac signs, will not be able to see the validity in the ways of anyone who isn't us. We may feel incredibly good about something we've created, but we are also somewhat interested in staying in a bubble where nobody gets to criticize our masterwork.

We think we've created something of wonder today, and the trouble here is that we're not willing to share what we've created with anyone else. We are so delighted with ourselves that we forget that other people are there. We believe in ourselves, and while that's a good thing, it also stands in the way of sharing that 'good thing' with anyone else.

Mercury trine Pluto in Capricorn is very 'work-related.' This will likely not interfere with our love lives on June 11, 2023. We can, however, expect to be given the old 'side-eye' at work or overhear someone saying something negative about our performance, which will flip us out and activate the worse part of our ego. This day is a mixed bag of creative energy and selfishness. Interesting! Who's going to react?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 11:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing you get about today, you are right about everything. Hey, it happens, and that's how you feel. You have done an amazing job with whatever you've just completed, and during the transit of Mercury trine Pluto in Capricorn, you feel like you want to hold it all back for yourself. Suddenly, things don't think that fair to you. It's as if you've just put in this Herculean effort to get something done, and now what? Are you supposed just to give it away?

Well, maybe that is what the job calls for, but as of today, June 11, 2023, you will feel like holding off on the sharing for now. You feel selfish but justified, and while the power is in your hands, you'll work it for all it's worth. Someone may nag you to give it up and just share this work with others, and you will, just ... not today. You want a few more days to yourself with this one.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During Mercury trine Pluto in Capricorn, you feel like telling people what to do with their lives, and we all know how that goes over: like a lead balloon. Not everyone wants your opinion on this day, and that's not to imply that you aren't on the ball. You are definitely the sensei of them on June 11, 2023, but your delivery style is a turn-off, and even though you might think you're being kind, you're just coming off as a pushy jerk who thinks they know it all.

You may even want to help, yet you withhold a lot of vital information that might help another person complete something. That's where it gets secretly selfish for you today, Leo: you want to be the hero, but that would mean letting someone get ahead of you, and during Mercury trine Pluto in Capricorn, there's no such thing as 'ahead of you.'

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's a part of this transit that works so well with your sensibilities, Capricorn, that if you are up for owning it all, this might be a brilliant day for you. However, there's the consideration of 'people,' and they are NOT what you're into on June 11, 2023. You are so directed and on point today that you may just want to start your fan club, but during the transit of Mercury trine Pluto in Capricorn, your excellence will be challenged by people who want you to do it their way.

You'll be admired and appreciated, but for some reason, others just don't see what you're doing as all that special. You're just 'doing the job' to them, and 'they' want more from you. In your mind, you're working at the right pace and producing the best product possible, so all of today brings pressure and anxiety. Argh, people again!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.