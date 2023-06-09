Why The June 10 Horoscopes Will Likely Be Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are filled with self-doubt on June 10, 2023, and their horoscopes make life feel complicated. While today doesn't exactly come with a promise of doom and gloom, many may just want to kick back and keep to themselves during this time. June 10, 2023, brings us the Quarter Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and while that's not an aggressive transit by any means, it may create a mindset in several people where the only option for the day is to spend it alone in thought.

That's if we don't want to run into other people, knowing that those other people will definitely throw their weight around and get in our way. During the Quarter Moon in Pisces, we feel anxious. Not the kind of anxiety that drives us up a wall, but the kind that is better left alone. For three zodiac signs, we will live inside our heads, where it's safe ... at least, that's what we think.

The Quarter Moon state is always one of growing anxiety. We haven't achieved our 'full' state yet and wonder if we ever will. While the Quarter Moon is in Pisces, we tend to err on the side of doubt. We doubt ourselves and our looming success; rather than share this doubt with the world, we hold back. We want to give ourselves a chance during the Quarter Moon in Pisces because while we know that 'misery loves company,' we are not miserable and do not love company. We can do the job right now if left to our own devices. Today is for sorting our thoughts out.

On June 10, 2023, while we are still in the Sun season of Gemini, we may find that 'decisions' make up the entire week for us. We need to find a way to cope, and we will be successful in this, but during the transit of the Quarter Moon in Pisces, we will recognize that the power lies in number one. We need to be alone if we are to figure it all out. Which zodiac sign will be most affected by the Quarter Moon in Pisces?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 10:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have made it a point not to go down with the ship. So whenever you spot a patch of negative energy, whether you are sucked into it or not, you don't lose your grasp on positivity. You are strong and stubborn, Taurus, which works for you. If being stubborn is a part of your personality, you might as well use it for good.

You will find that on June 10, 2023, you may not be able to handle specific negative energy forces as well as you thought, and you'll want to take it back a few steps. You are experiencing the transit of the Quarter Moon in Pisces, and it's alerting you as to how to proceed next. You know that you can't just back out and relinquish responsibility, but you also know that you can't just throw yourself in. You are compassionate with others but still self-protective during the Quarter Moon in Pisces.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings on that good old feeling of anxiety as you have something on your mind that may just spiral out of control if you don't get a handle on it within the day, Virgo. During the transit of the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you have the choice of worrying or finding a way to calm your mind, and naturally, because it IS you, you'll opt for worrying.

On June 10, 2023, you will notice that while you went whole hog for worrying, it's still not helping in any way. What you do notice, however, is that it's best to ride this feeling out on your own. Having the Quarter Moon in Pisces is helpful to you as it offers the idea that if you feel you need to suffer this whole thing out, at least you don't have to drag other people in. In a way, your absence from social engagements today is an act of compassion. You are leaving others out of it intentionally. You know you can do better on your own ... and you will.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you may feel a bit more sensitive than usual, but you will also feel very deeply in your gut that this, too, shall pass, as they say. You aren't going to drive yourself crazy today, even though you feel like lunacy is right around the corner. You've been here before, and experience has shown you that the best way to deal with the kind of down feeling you'll have today is by pulling away and just ... dealing with it.

You are also experiencing the confusion front coming off of the Gemini Sun, and you'd instead seek out the neutral ground to feel less confused and more stable. It's the halfway point for you, and you know you can opt for the positive if you can only find time alone to process all that is going on in your world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.