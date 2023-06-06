3 Zodiac Signs Fall Madly In Love On June 7 During The Moon In Aquarius

That is the question: to fall madly in love or not to fall madly in love. During the Aquarius Moon, if you are one of the three zodiac signs most 'eligible' for infatuation on June 7, you may find yourself smitten and intoxicated with love — and all that comes with it. Falling madly in love is the ONLY way to fall, so if you're lucky enough to experience this phenomenon today, let it soak in, as it may not last.

Who's thinking about tomorrow when it's TODAY that holds all the magic? Falling madly in love wipes all the slates clean. It gives us the illusion that we've hit the jackpot in love and that whatever comes next ... is something we'll deal with later. Right now is the only moment that exists, and for the three zodiac signs falling madly in love during the Aquarius Moon, let's ride this one for all its worth.

If we're to be honest with ourselves, we need to feel something other than hostility because today also comes with a really destructive transit, the Moon opposite Mars. And, some of us will simply bypass that old meanie and go right for the heady joys of throwing ourselves into sweet love. We may not be right in the head, but we are not going down in that bad boat. Mars can wait for us somewhere else ... this adventure is all about love, excitement, innocence, laughter and infatuation. We don't know where it's going, but we are ready to take that chance.

So, if there's someone that you've been seriously crushing on, this might just end up being the day that that crush is set in stone. Once you let those giddy feelings kick in, you'll want to stay forever, so even if it's a short and sweet venture into falling in love, let's have a good time while we're there. Which zodiac signs will jump into the ocean of love on this day during the Aquarius Moon?

Three zodiac signs fall madly in love on June 7, during the Moon in Aquarius:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There is nothing quite as exciting to you then finding someone new to obsess over, and while that sounds a bit extreme, that's how you roll, Leo — intense everything. On June 7, you will see no limit to the thrills you find now that you have officially fallen in love with someone. You can't help yourself during the beautiful transit of the Aquarius Moon. It's custom-made for extreme love, and you'll be ready, willing and able to dive right in.

You aren't concerned about the future during this time, as that would put a serious dent in all of that obsessing. You are stoked beyond words to think about how to impress this new object of your affection. The biggest thrill is that they are delighted by your magnificent presence. You dazzle them, and you know it, Leo. You Dazzler, you!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you fall in love, the first thing you do is doubt yourself. That is, of course, unless you're under the cosmic influence of the Aquarius Moon, which will have you feeling so confident about this new love that you won't be able to remember your first name. That's exactly as it should be because if you, the Great Libra, are to fall madly in love, then it should be heady, careless and over the top.

You are here for the goodness of it all, and to heck with your usual doubtful negativity. There is someone in your life, and you have no interest in 'getting over it.' You'll play this one for as long as it lasts, and who knows, that could be a week or two. Still, you're up on an excellent infatuation story, and you might be writing one right now during the Aquarius Moon.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you fall in love, it's a secret that you hold on to for as long as you possibly can. Suddenly, you'll find yourself slyly smiling throughout the day as you think about that person you have just fallen madly in love with. On June 7, 2023, you may finlose fantasy during the Aquarius Moon. Something is happening, and it feels RIGHT.

Things like 'being too vulnerable' or 'doubting love in general' won't even have a space in your mind today. You will finally give yourself over to the feeling of being madly in love, come what may. It just feels so good to you to get back on that horse again, Sagittarius, and if it means you'll get thrown off someday, then so be it. Bring it on! You've reached your arrow set, and your aim is true. You are the Cupid of your heart and mean to hit your target.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.