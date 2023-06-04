June 5, 2023 Horoscopes Are Aggressive For 3 Zodiac Signs

On June 5, 2023. we have an interesting day filled with oddly opposing interactions making it a rough day for three zodiac signs in astrology.. Venus is in Leo today, which can take our love lives to the next level. However, Venus is simultaneously in opposition to Pluto, which is what we will concentrate on today. Certain zodiac signs may break their hearts today, as Venus opposite Pluto can interrupt the best-laid plans.

In love, we have much luck on our side, but Pluto's energy is still very much here and exceedingly strong, and on June 5, 2023, we have to watch out for pouty behavior, self-centered over-reactions and feelings of entitlement. In other words, because of Venus opposite Pluto, we think we are owed something more than what we presently have, and in love, that could be dangerous.

Another of the weirdly specific things that come along with Venus opposite Pluto is the idea of 'fatal attraction.' This is the day when we fall in love with people a little too hard. We may think we owe them attention, so in our efforts to gain their attention, we overstep our bounds and end up with them wanting to flee in terror away from us. We may not be stalkers today but we may come across as such.

There's a picture that we might end up painting of ourselves as needy, clingy and demanding, and while we don't want anyone to think we're 'that bad,' the truth is, during Venus opposite Pluto, we come across as stalker-creeps. Yikes!

So, if we can keep our affections to a minimum and witness our feelings today, we might get to the part where everything evens out. Don't fold under pressure for the three zodiac signs most susceptible to the shenanigans of Venus opposite Pluto. Stick it out and know everything will be OK in the long run. Hang in there.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 5, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All you want is a good day in love, and your simple request may just go too far. It's not that you will regret your actions on this day, but during Venus opposite Pluto, you might say a little too much. Because you feel so good today, you may want to take a little more than your share, meaning that you may end up pushing your partner in ways they don't want to be pushed.

And, if you're a single Taurus, you may use some of that Venus opposite Pluto energy to show the newbie what you're made of, which will work against you. While Venus is definitely in the air, it's tough for you to deal with the Pluto side of things, and that's what will make this day feel so unsatisfying. June 5 is not going to go as expected. Better luck next time, Taurus.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Leo has you feeling very strong and driven in love and romance. The only problem is that Venus opposite Pluto overrides Leo in this case and makes it so that this day, June 5, 2023, works like an 'anti-charm' where love is concerned. It's as if everything that comes out of your mouth today either sounds stupid or too pushy.

You really detest when you are perceived as less than smart, and yet, even when you try to finesse your words and actions to come across as savvy and alluring, you'll only end up showing your love interest that you are lost. That's the main problem with Venus opposite Pluto. It paints us as lunatics who need love and demand it in preposterous ways. Today, you will make one of those demands and end up being laughed at. You want to be taken seriously today, and that's the last thing that will happen.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are not keen on admitting this, but you are very suggestible, and on this day, someone in your life will subtly suggest something to you that will throw you way off course when it comes to your love life. On June 5, 2023, you'll happily mind your own business when a 'friend' suggests that you are doing it all wrong. 'It' means the way you are handling your love life.

Because Venus opposite Pluto is much more destructive than we know, you might take their 'advice' so seriously that you'll damage what you still have, mainly because you see your friend's point. Or … do you? That's the problem with today. You are not acting of your own volition. You're sporadically acting on someone else's advice, which is clearly wrong for you. Worse, you will appear pushy and scary to the person you love most.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.