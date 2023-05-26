Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope On May 27, 2023

Here's your tarot card reading for the day.
Today's tarot horoscope for May 27, 2023, brings insightful advice to every zodiac sign in astrology. Here's what to expect for Saturday based on today's tarot reading, by zodiac sign.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Fool
Get ready, Aries. A new beginning and a fresh start is on the horizon. Look forward to the future and envision what you want to experience from this new chapter of life. You get to revise the past and write an entirely different story.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Empress
Roll up your sleeves, Taurus. It's time to embrace abundance and positive energy. A few things are coming your way to grow your life. You can almost sense the goodness that's coming to you; embrace it.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
Get prepared. Every day has an opportunity for good things to happen, but sometimes you may be met with adversity. Rather than pretend bad things don't happen to good people, prepare as best you can for the darker moments of life.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Chariot
It's time to focus. There are a few areas of your life you've neglected. Rather than pretend they don't exist or walk away and give up, face the music. Do what needs to be done to take your life to the next level of growth.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Tap into your wisdom. Today you have a lot of great ideas and things you would like to share with the world. Don't waste time trying to make people listen to your ideas. Go to where you're fully accepted and heard.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Devil
You need to let some people go. Today you have a few negative attachments holding you back from your best life. See the beauty behind releasing what's not for you.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Star
What will renew your spirits? You're feeling a bit down, but try not to become discouraged. No matter the heights your life has experienced it is always going to you who lands on your feet.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
You don't always have to be right. Today surrender leaves you feeling less stuck in a rut. Yes, you've been to paradise, but there's no place like home.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Magician
You have the power to move mountains and to enjoy your time with your family. You've got a few naysayers in the crowd and they are simply wanting you to be unselfish with others.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune
Things are beginning to change and you can tell that they are moving in a new direction. You're able to see the good in all things, and the positive attitude makes it easy for others to like you.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Finding solitude and introspection is not hard to do, you simply need to remove distractions from your life. Today take advantage of the quiet moments you receive as gifts from the universe.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Justice
Today you have a chance to uphold all the good things that people want in life: fairness and balanced health. You can start to give more by testing things out on yourself. Thanks for the advice.
