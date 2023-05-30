3 Zodiac Signs Refuse To Change For Love During Moon Square Pluto On May 31, 2023

On May 31, 2023, we will see how the transit of Moon square Pluto will come into play — three zodiac signs who refuse to change for love. There's an old expression that goes, "Never try to teach an old dog new tricks." while it sounds like it could be a slur, it really means that the old dog doesn't want to learn the new tricks because the old tricks work just fine for them.

That's how we humans are, too. If we live a long enough time, we start to care less about what others think is best for us, and while they may call us stuck in our ways or 'too old,' or unable to grasp new concepts, we who find out what works for us, generally stick to the plan.

So it is in love. Sure, we want to try new things and have new experiences. But many of us, over time, come to know what works for us, and the idea of change is more about someone else's ego and less about what's really good for us. Often we will change to suit another person's expectations. They may be pleased by our change, but are we? Is the change that we perform for the sake of others necessarily the road to happiness for us?

During Moon square Pluto, many will recognize that we don't want to change to make someone else feel comfortable because we've learned that we are happy 'as is.' It's not that we refuse to change, but it's more along the lines of not needing to for someone else's convenience ... even if it's someone we love.

This transit, Moon square Pluto, gives us strength. We aren't threatened by the idea of not fitting in because we don't necessarily need to fit in ... anywhere. As long as we are happy with ourselves, that's basically all that matters. On May 31, three zodiac signs will be content to remain unchanged. Which ones are those?

Three zodiac signs refuse to change for love on May 31, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If anyone's going to be changing around here, it's the person who loves you, as they have to know that you are pretty much set in your ways. Let them be the one who changes, as a conversation about change usually ends with them making grand suggestions to you about what you should do with it or the other thing.

However, you are pretty cool with their unending need to change you because you know who you are and know you're not about to do anything that doesn't work with your sensibilities. During Moon square Pluto on May 31, you'll be in the position, once again, to please your romantic partner by doing something they believe you should do. Well, better luck next time, eh? You're not changing, and that's just fine by you. Let 'em deal with it. You are who you are.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't see a need to change for anyone as you feel that whatever has kept you alive this long is working. While some of your hesitance might be misconstrued as you being stuck or unwilling to learn anything new, you really don't care what anyone else decides you are. You know who you are, and during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you'll notice how oddly irate people get when trying to 'teach you new tricks.'

It's laughable how they try, and even funnier when you nod in agreement and then do nothing. You might be the one who grates on someone's nerves today, May 31, as you really aren't up for changing according to someone else's rules. They'll see your behavior as a refusal, but you see yourself as someone who merely lives according to their own will. C'est la vie!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Someone in your life always tells you that you should shoot for the stars. It's as if you have this fate of bringing out the stage mother in everyone you meet. Yes, you have talents, but your talents make other people want you to do more with them, as if you're a machine that chugs out product, day in and day out.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto on May 31, you'll literally have to tell someone to back off, that you don't need the superstardom that they have in mind for you and that you don't feel you need to pursue every single road to success that they've laid out for you, simply because they believe in you.

It's wonderful to have people believe in you, but you beat them to the punch in this regard. You believe in yourself and are not dazzled by stardom or popularity. You'll live according to your standards and won't change — even if the one who wants you to change pushes you towards their version of 'greatness.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.