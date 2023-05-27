3 Zodiac Signs Crave The Single Life On May 28, During Moon Sextile Venus

During the transit of Moon sextile Venus on May 28, three zodiac signs wil crave the single life. During Moon sextile Venus will notice something about ourselves: we don't want the hassle of commitment. While that may seem very specific, we must remember that we're dealing with Venus. This transit is very specifically love-oriented, so on May 28, we're going to figure something else out: we've been there and done that, and now we just want a break, not an out. We don't want a dismissal of love, just a little old break from the intensity of being in a signed, sealed, and delivered committed romantic relationship. Phew, just saying it makes me feel winded.

We crave the single life because we know what the opposite is. While love and relationship are plentiful and beautiful things, they can also cause much tension and stress, and during Moon sextile Venus, we're just not into the stress part. If given a chance, we'd flee in terror of the stress and all that made it feel as terrible as it did and does. We just don't want the hassle of being in a relationship right now ... is that too much to ask? We may even be tired of the disclaimer that always needs to be said every time we want to be single: "Oh, love is great, and I believe in love, but I just want to be single right now because ... "

Sometimes you want to be single, single and free. We want to be single and without obligation. We want to be single and on one's own, able to experience life without having to check in on someone else just because it's in the contract. OK, so maybe we're not THAT jaded, but during Moon sextile Venus, those who crave the single life will do it heavily on May 28. Which zodiac signs dream of being single during Moon sextile Venus?

Three zodiac signs who crave the single life on May 28, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The interesting thing about you, Gemini, is that whenever you get into a relationship, you start fantasizing about what it would be like to be single. Then, when you're single, you only want to be in a relationship. On May 28, you'll be craving the single life, which probably means you're involved with someone right now.

During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you'll be wherever your partner is not. You just don't want to deal with the drama of another human being right now. You love the but aren't sure you want the whole 'relationship hassle' as you aren't up for sharing your space. You really and truly adore being alone, and while you love being loved as well, when push comes to shove, you'd rather be on your own, enjoying the single life, with no obligations to have to tend to. Transit Moon sextile Venus brings this to the forefront of your mind.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are pretty co-dependent on your partner. There are times when you don't think you can function properly without them there. Then, and because of this co-dependency, you understand that it would be so refreshing to just up and walk away from them ... forever. It's a fantasy, but it's one you return to often.

On May 28, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you'll be in touch with how much you love this person but so much more in touch with how much you want to get away from them, even if for a short time. You'd like to flirt again ... with strangers. You'd like to be able to flirt your way through the night without feeling guilty. You really don't want much more than to flirt. In your case, you'd have to be single to get away with that. Enter dreams and fantasies of being single.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The single life is really the only life you crave. Though you've basically only known what it's like to be in committed relationships, you look at this fantasy with wistful aspirations. Ah, maybe someday. That's not to say you're biding your time, waiting to dump or be dumped by your present partner, but there are moments when you question why you got so involved.

Perhaps you were just going with the flow, which has always worked. However, on May 28, you'll encounter the transit of Moon sextile Venus, bringing out certain feelings of ... regret. You are kinda-sorta wish you were single, as in really. What may happen here is that you become passive-aggressive toward your mate, which may result in you getting what you want.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.