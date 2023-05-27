3 Zodiac Signs Don't Get What They Want On May 28 Thanks To Some Pretty Tough Horoscopes

It's likely going to be a bit of a bad day for the three zodiac signs who will have rough horoscopes on May 28, 2023. But we need to define the word 'bad' as...not exactly what we want. See, the problem with today is that nothing is easy. We may wake up with the greatest attitudes of our lives, but we'll walk into a door on the way to the bathroom, or we'll get ready for work realizing that we don't have work today.

Any number of confusing acts can happen today; none of which are tragic or gigantically negative; our main problem today comes with the transit of Sun square Saturn, and on May 28, we're going to see how this transit disrupts our happy-go-lucky attitude.

One thing you can count on with Sun square Saturn is that someone is going to criticize us. Yup, and who doesn't love to be criticized, especially when their critique is unsolicited. It's that kind of day; the day where you do a good deed and someone goes out of their way to tell you how selfish and unthinking you are for deciding you know what's best.

The thing is, you do think you know what's best today, especially because you want to help others and make their lives better...and that's where that one person comes in. Perhaps they are jealous of you, or of the attention they assume you'll get by doing this good deed. Their jealousy will come out as snide bossiness, and it has the potential of ruining your day.

To have your day ruined, you have to be one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today. The transit Sun square Saturn does not make everyone feel rotten, but it's not exactly a welcome addition to the day's fun times either. If you are one of these signs, then you can expect to see others get in your way, stop you from doing something nice, and criticize your motives for doing nice things for others. Ugh! What a buzzkill!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are definitely going to wake up in a stupendous mood. The Sun is shining and you are ready to spread your love far and wide. All you want is to share and give and while your heart is definitely in the right place, the world just doesn't seem to be ready for your greatness today, Aries, and you know how that works...you could go from peaceful saint to aggressive warrior of anger in three seconds.

And so, you will. And because of the transit, Sun square Saturn, it won't take you long to resent the entire day. How come you couldn't just get away with one day where everything is Sunshine and light? You certainly did want it that way, and then, almost as soon as the day starts, comes the hassles and the demands. How did May 28, become so confusing? Well, it started with Sun square Saturn, and from there, it all went downhill. Take it in stride as it can be nothing other than what it is.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Nothing like having a day that totally throws you off balance, eh, Libra? Today is that day. May 28, brings you Sun square Saturn on a silver platter and what that means for you is that everything you attempt to do today will come with a Greek chorus of naysayers. That's right. You make a move, and five friends come out of the woodwork to tell you that what you're about to do will fail and fail hard. As if you asked for their advice, which you did not.

Transiting Sun square Saturn is never easy for anyone, but for you, it's like a curse; you are not someone who deals easily with mishaps. You like to control things and you do a pretty good job of it. What you won't be appreciating today is how everyone seems to want to run your show; who are these people? These are your friends and co-workers? Is there no lunch break they can take?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might not take too kindly to the events happening today as they are basically about to turn into the polar opposite of everything you had planned. On May 28, you set aside time to do something that you feel is important. You have every right in the world to accomplish what's on your own agenda. You aren't bothering anyone, and yet...here they come. Everyone.

And for some reason, during Sun square Saturn, 'everyone' is here to judge you, condemn you, criticize your good work and make you feel bad about yourself...which, fortunately, you won't be able to do. Oh, they can get in your way but they're not going to take YOU down. If they get a person, which they will, that's something you can take. However, they way this angry mob moves in on your WORK? Oh ho no, that's not happening. Actually, Scorpio ... it is happening. The angry mob is here.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.