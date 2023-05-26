3 Specific Zodiacs May Find True Love On May 27 During Jupiter Conjunct Node

If there was ever a perfect time to find one's true love, it is on this day, May 27, 2023, because we have Jupiter conjunct Node playing Cupid with our hearts on this day. If one thing makes love all the more intense, it's when we have no idea it's coming our way. We may desire it, pray for it or conjure spells to attract the love we believe we are fated for, but when it comes, it's always a shock. Because of today's mysterious transit, Jupiter conjunct Node, we will be fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time for love to come into being.

This transit is about vast healing and the power to let go. We are not letting go of hopes but releasing the past on this day. It's almost magical, but something about this transit taps into our brains and lets us know that we no longer have what it takes to haul around this excess emotional baggage.

On May 27, 2023, three zodiac signs will free themselves from the chains of their past and will almost immediately be paid back by the universe in the form of a new love. To find our true love means we have to know the difference between true and false. That takes time and experience to get to that place, and that's what the three zodiac signs will get to know today.

We don't just 'find' our true love; we make a space for them to arrive naturally. This true love doesn't come to us due to our prayers or intentions; this is someone who may have always been there. Time waited for us to open our hearts finally, and in doing so, as we will be doing during Jupiter conjunct Node, we will seek our true love right there ... finally. At last.

Three zodiac signs find their true love on May 27, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While it's pretty obvious that you are an idealist and a severe romantic, you don't always let that side of you out there. It also creates a vulnerable situation for you, and being vulnerable makes you feel weak. You have always been interested in true love, and you've always wanted to be that person who gets lucky and lives a happy life.

During Jupiter conjunct Node, you'll find that you aren't alone in that kind of dream, but the fun part is that all of your dreams are mirrored in someone else's mind, and that person happens to be the new person in your life ... though you aren't conscious of them at this point. Because of the healing effect of Jupiter conjunct Node, you can set aside your fears now. While you don't like being 'weak,' you also do not like being alone, and on this day, it looks like someone very similar to you is going to make your loving acquaintance.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have stopped wanting to find your true love because you've concluded that whoever would love you enough to accept you couldn't be all that and a bag of chips. During Jupiter conjunct Node, you will find that not only are you wrong about being that, but there is someone out there who wants you and finds everyone else dull compared to you.

You are the true love of someone, and you don't even know it. On May 27, 2023, you will get the chance to see that this dream is very close to coming true. You just have to get out of the way and push aside self-doubt. You are worthy of great love, and now that Jupiter conjunct Node has blasted open the universe for you, you can let that person in — Ding dong, true love here.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've always had it in mind that if you were to find your true love, that person would stand out like a lightning bolt. You are so specific and demanding, and while you very much like being exactly as you are, you've noticed that not everyone can tolerate your 'style.' Well, 'not everyone' is exactly that ... Not everyone, which implies that there is someone, and during Jupiter conjunct Node, your chances of finding that person are great, indeed.

There is someone in your life right now, who fits the bill, but you've held them at arm's length for so long that you forget why you keep them 'over there.' And then, the healing tones of Jupiter conjunct Node come home and enable you to feel once again, and once you start feeling ... you start opening up, and before long, you'll notice that person ... and they love you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.