3 Zodiac Signs Go Back To Their Ex During Gemini Season Starting May 21, 2023

This is the middle of the year and the middle of the astrological lineup of Sun signs, and Gemini is smack dab in the center of it all symbolically. This first day represents choosing which way to go: forward, backward ... or both simultaneously. Many of us may need to tie up loose ends.

In some cases, this concept takes the form of us returning to our past relationships. During the first day of Gemini, May 21, 2023, we aren't merely thinking about returning. Three zodiac signs are making amends with exes and going back with them. Back to the future?

It's a twisted kind of day in so much as on this day, we are mixing the past with the present in hopes of a better future. Going back to an ex isn't appealing to just everybody ... you have to be the right person at the right time during the right astrological transit to make this something you'd want to go through.

Going back to an ex may seem repulsive to many, but for three signs of the zodiac, this first day of Gemini has been on our minds since we broke up with them. This is the day we come to recognize that the break up was indeed ... temporary. We've learned our lessons and will give it another round: Ding, ding, ding.

On this first day of Gemini, three zodiac signs will come clean and admit they want this. They want to return to their ex. It's not a matter of waiting any longer. Time is of the essence, and we are there for it. It's scary, and many 'unknown' variables are at stake, but we are up for the challenge. Let's do this thing now before we run out of courage!

Three zodiac signs go back with an ex during Gemini season:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have pondered many a Moon over whether or not it's a good idea to return to your ex, and during the first day of Gemini on May 21, 2023, you'll feel good about your choice to make it a reality. You spent your necessary time apart, and that time did what it needed to do. It gave you time to think, grow and see what life is like when you're not together as a couple.

That was good; there was nothing lost in that learning experience, but part of the lesson you learned was that all you need was a little time to find yourself ... and this is how it went for your ex, too. You are doing the right thing by returning to your ex, as you both feel you've gotten certain things out of your system and that now, you can treat each other with the respect you deserve. This is all very good, Cancer. Very mature.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The interesting part about you returning to your ex is that you didn't see that one coming. However, on May 21, 2023, you will suddenly realize something: time is slipping, slipping, slipping into the future, and you are starting to wonder where it's all gone. Wasn't it just yesterday that you were with your ex, enjoying your life together, and ... what happened?

On the first day of Gemini season, you'll realize that you don't hold any grudges against this person from your past and that if you are honest with yourself, you've enjoyed how they continue to keep in touch with you as if you are the only one they ever really wanted. Guess what? You are the only one they ever wish to, and they still want you today. Well, that changes things up, doesn't it? Today is like a splash of ice-cold water: you will know in your heart that it's time to go back to your ex. It's a good thing.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You never really liked the idea that you and your ex ever actually broke you, and still, to this day, you aren't quite sure if that was the right thing to do. After all, you see each other daily and seem to get along like best friends. Are you locked in the friend zone now? Not with the flirty behavior that continues to go on, no, not really.

So, what's up then? What's up is that you needed to see this clearly, and nothing provides a clear head like the first day of Gemini, on May 21, 2023. This is the day you see it all, and with this great new vision, you can also affirm that this ex of yours? They are meant to be in your life today as your partner. You did what was needed, and now it's time to seal the separation with a kiss. It's time to go back with your ex, Pisces. Many happy returns!

