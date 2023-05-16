3 Zodiac Signs Want Uncomplicated Love Due To Jupiter Square Pluto On May 17, 2023

On May 17, 2023, want love that's uncomplicated, thanks to Jupiter Square Pluto. Today we see the big picture and all the little things make a sort of wonderful sense to us, no matter how positive or negative they are.

These results are a strange kind of confidence that we carry around with us today ... one that lets us know that everything will be alright. Suppose everything works out in the long run, as we believe it will during Jupiter square Pluto. In that case, we can also see that much of what we go through is simply unnecessary, too dramatic or basically ... a distraction.

During Jupiter square Pluto, we want to tap into the beauty of love in our lives without bothering with the extraneous theatrics that make up everyday life. We trust in our love lives and the people we love and want to stay with them. We know the person we are with is the person we want to be with and stay with, so why complicate things with unnecessary drama? Three zodiac signs will clearly see this predicament during Jupiter square Pluto, and it will work for us.

This is when we cut to the chase, meaning we aren't concerned with the wrappings as much as we are concerned with the contents. We want our love to be uncomplicated as Jupiter's square Pluto allows us to see that there is no need to make things any harder than they already are.

Life is tough; nobody gets away with having a perfectly smooth, easy-to-live life ... and as we come to know this as truth, we find that the best road for us is the simple road. This road isn't paved in shards of glass or dramatic landslides ... love can be easy, and when we catch the drift of that idea ... that is all we want. Which zodiac signs prefer an uncomplicated love life?

Three zodiac signs want love that's uncomplicated on May 17, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Oh, it's not as if you haven't seen your share of drama in love, Taurus ... that's the main reason you've learned to sniff it out and nip it in the bud before it becomes a full-on theatrical production. You only want a carefree love life. You want to trust the person you are with and know that this person wants the same things you do, meaning ... an uncomplicated romance.

On May 17, 2023, you will feel the power of the transit Jupiter square Pluto as it backs you up in expressing your love to your partner. You aren't fierce or demanding, but your natural presence lets them know that you aren't here for the pain. You want calm and peace, and you want to see that they are in it for the same thing. You will find that you've chosen well; your partner wants a drama-free existence, with you, until the end of time.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know what you're talking about when you only crave an uncomplicated love life, as your life before this statement was so chock-full of drama that you wonder if there was any love in it at all. During Jupiter square Pluto on May 17, 2023, you will come to realize that if you can't hear yourself thinking, then something is wrong, and that's what's going to propel you into knowing that your love life needs change ... and more than anything, it needs simplicity.

The love is there, that is for sure, but things have become so intense recently, and you are not so sure you can deal with it at this high-pitched, screeching level. You crave the days of peace because you miss your partner in some odd way. You forget just being with them in love, as opposed to in drama.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As soon as love becomes complex and filled with drama and miscommunications, you only want OUT. During Jupiter square Pluto, you may realize something is wrong and think things are spiraling out of hand because everything has somehow become too overwrought, overdone ... too dramatic. Where did the simplicity go?

During the transit of Jupiter square Pluto on May 17, 2023, you will give yourself one final chance to express what's on your mind to the person you are involved with. You will let them know that you love them but that you may have to take your leave if they insist on making everything into a theatrical experience. You are not into confusion and convolution. Let them know this, Aquarius ... make it real. Keep it simple.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.