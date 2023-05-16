May 17, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Hard' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On May 17, 2023, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes, due to Jupiter square Pluto. There's not a lot of 'rough' going on today, or rather, let's put it this way: whatever 'hard times' we experience today are made for us to experience.

If we can accept that the road to success in whatever category we have in mind comes with a few rough starts or detours along the way, then we are in tune with life. 'Bend like a blade of grass in the wind,' as the Buddhists say. There's no point in being stoic and firm if all we're going to get out of that deal is broken in two.

So, if we can roll with the punches, so to speak, then we'll be all the stronger for our efforts. Today, May 17, we have one such day, and while it may put us through a few 'undesirable' tests, who's to say we won't pass those tests?

We are looking at Moon square Mars falling simultaneously with Jupiter square Pluto. Together, the two transits could put any astrologer's spine on edge because we're looking at how we react in the face of duress, how well we do when the pressure is on, and how we brave the storm. If a storm confronts us, we must ask ourselves, 'What storm lasts?' No storm lasts, and so it goes.

On May 17, three signs of the zodiac will have their chance to prove to ourselves and the world that we are not here to be broken in two by forces that are far weaker than we are. OK, so times are not always a fabulous, big deal. Did we really think every day would be a romp in the park? We didn't, and so we are prepared for days like this. Which zodiac signs will be subjected to the astrological antics of May 17?

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on May 17, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

First off, it's not going to be a bad day. It's not the day that stands out as a win for you, Virgo, but you've been down this road before. Today feels a little rough around the edge for you because you probably anticipated greatness, where mediocrity was the only thing offered to you. It's OK. You can handle the mediocre, not because that's all you're worth, but because it's not tragic.

With Moon square Mars backing you up, you might even want to voice your opinion and tell someone off, but you also might feel there is no point. Today is much more rife with weariness over the behavior of others than it will be about your indignation. You are tired of things being the way they are, but you're also not in the mood to be anyone's savior today, and so it goes.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The only thing that really gets under your skin today is the fact that things aren't moving fast enough for your tastes, and you, being you, will probably blame everyone around you for that faux pas. Still, Jupiter square Pluto makes you feel you deserve better than you're getting, although you know deep in your heart that you're just a baby. You have everything you want and need in this life, and on May 17, you are simply submitting to your bratty nature.

You may even pick a fight with someone, but you'll end up being the one who apologizes as you really don't mean any harm; you're just ... uptight, and you know it. Today bores you, and you don't like feeling bored, mainly because you never are. You seek excitement in antagonizing others, knowing that's not exactly ... fulfilling. Onwards, Libra!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

May 17 presents you with a challenge, and it's one that you've accepted countless times before. Today you will have to be patient. Yep. That's all, and during the transits of Jupiter square Pluto and Moon square Mars, you may find that patience is the last thing you have going for you.

Your patience will be tried to such a degree that if you know what's best for you, you'll just back off and walk away. You are smart, and you don't want to end up embroiled in a drama that could escalate ad infinitum, so, you will do the right thing by yourself, which is to walk away, pride intact.

This day puts you in the spotlight, and you may want to avoid being there because nothing good can come of it, as the forces that be are a little too into scrutinizing your every move. This means that someone in your life will judge you unfairly and condemn you for their reasons, but they are wrong, so don't get involved. Walk away. Now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.