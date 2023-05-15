Horoscopes Are 'Intense' For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 16 During Mars Trine Neptune

On May 16, 2023, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes. We are working with the lingering energy that comes with the cosmic transit of Mars trine Neptune, and it's not exactly an 'easy-going' aspect. This vibe keeps us in our heads, meaning, if we're already prone to overthinking, Sunday practically ensures that we do nothing but that. While overthinking is not necessarily the worst thing we can do, it can get pretty bad when all that's on our minds are hostile thoughts.

While not acting out on those angry thoughts, we drive ourselves mad with them, which never feels too good. For three zodiac signs, today will be about vengeance fantasies and dark, dastardly desires ... at least we're keeping it to ourselves.

Mars trine Neptune taps into that side of our brains that makes us feel as though we've been slighted. We think life has dealt us an unfair blow. The kicker is that all this is imagined. No such unfair blow has been dealt, yet it's as if we are bored and looking for something to do, something to keep our minds active, and what do we find? We find fantasy ... and that fantasy is the dark kind that allows us to feel like we are some kind of grim reaper, just waiting to play out some dark drama. Mars trine Neptune brings up inner fears, some of which are rather hard to deal with.

Three zodiac signs react poorly to transits like Mars trine Neptune, as they either overreact or take on excessive pressure to deny their feelings. We will do many stuffing down of emotions today, May 16, 2023. Which zodiac signs will have the roughest time dealing with the transit of Mars trine Neptune?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 16, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is an angry day for you, Gemini, and what gets you is that you don't even know why, but you suspect it has to do with some unfinished business that took place in your past. That's the problem with today ... you feel as though you are stuck in a different time zone, and yet, you can't find your way out of it.

During Mars trine Neptune, you will not be able to reconcile something that happened to you in the past, and your confusion will set you in motion for some intense fantasies, all revolving around this great revenge scheme that you have 'to get back at that one bad person.'

There is no such revenge in store, but it's a common theme in your life, and whenever you're stressed out, as you will be on May 16, during Mars trine Neptune, you return to this revenge fantasy as it somehow gives you 'purpose.' Sounds heavy, right? It's as heavy as you make it, Gemini.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mars trine Neptune doesn't give you much to work with, not in the way of being helpful. You might find that you are feeling a little down on this day, May 16, 2023. You might want to avoid indulging that feeling by overthinking because you know yourself, Virgo ... once you go down that path, it's a dark road ahead, and you could easily lose yourself there.

If you aren't careful, you could end up making today one of those 'vengeance is mine' days, meaning today could become one of the days where all you do is go over how that one person hurt you and how they won't get away with it, oh no! You sometimes take this person out as if they were a set of dishes, and you use their memory to toss around until you envision them breaking. This is how you might indulge your negative thinking on May 16, 2023.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Just put it this way, Scorpio ... Mars trine Neptune does not bring out your pretty side. You may just see this day as an opportunity to go all out ugly with your attitude, as you simply cannot see what's good in the day. On May 16, 2023, you might feel this is a good time to regress into one of your seriously dark moods, where 'none shall pass.' Should anyone try, you'll read them the riot act, pronto.

You've got something on your mind and are grappling with it. With the way it looks, whatever it is, you're not going to 'win,' and this makes you feel angry and raw. You might be in a 'battle' with an ex or even a present romantic partner, and you may envision the end of this relationship. Rather than own your sadness, you flip it on its back and take the stance of someone hostile and unforgiving, and that is how your day will go today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.