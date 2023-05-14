3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Lucky In Love' Horoscopes On May 15

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 15, 2023, and it's because of Moon square Venus. As we've seen with transits that are 'square,' the results are not always top-notch ... but the kicker here is that because it's Moon square VENUS, we are looking at a hopeful situation. Whatever negative vibe we get from the 'square' it is somehow ... for our good. In other words, we will make lemonade from lemons today, and that's good in love.

Love isn't always the easiest experience for three zodiac signs. Maintaining a romantic relationship takes work, as in REAL WORK. The beautiful part about today is that it becomes much easier once we understand that we have to work to maintain this wonderful love we've found.

Today we have great love and if we are to keep it, it's not always going to be easy. If we can accept that this great love is going to take work, understanding, perspective, patience, and stamina, then it all becomes just that little bit easier for us. Rather than thinking it's all easy street from here on in, we know there will be ups and downs, and we are now ready to work with that knowledge.

Three zodiac signs catch on to this quickly; trust me, it takes intelligence to know that love requires effort. We can't just think we can have it all without putting in the work, and during Moon square Venus, we GET IT, and getting it makes our lives easier and our love sweeter. YES! Who are the three zodiac signs that ... know?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can be pretty stubborn at times, especially when you don't want to do something that seems unnecessary, but you're also starting to catch on to the fact that the love you're now in requires a little maintenance if it lasts.

You don't want to do that work, but you also know that that's just your childish ego overruling what you know is sensible. On the one hand, you want your love life to be all spontaneity and passion, while on the other, you realize that you, too, have needs that require patience and understanding.

So, if you have needs, then so must your partner, and that all hit you today, during Moon square Venus. You finally get it, and it doesn't seem bad now that you think about it. OK, you'll do the work ... how bad can it be? Not very, Aries. Not very.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have never liked the idea of having to work for a relationship, as you've kept yourself in that private little fantasy bubble where 'if it's really love, then everything will fall into place naturally.' Oh, so wrong. It may be dandy initially, but as you've noticed, the honeymoon started to become 'over' quicker than you had anticipated, and what to do; what to do?

Well, what to do is to start listening to your partner. What to do is do understand that during Moon square Venus, you will have to do more than pretend the bubble of love will never pop if you don't tend to its security. You need to do the work, Sagittarius, and if you want this to work out, which you DO, then you'll need to accept that the bubble has already popped, and what's left is the potential for more love. Who knew? Work on your love life. Make it happen!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have gone back and forth with the person you call your romantic partner, and you've almost reached the point of no return, but you always came back, and so did they. You have realized that this love of yours is no walk in the park, despite the ideal that people make it into being; no, it's nowhere near that. On May 15, during Moon square Venus, you'll be once again tempted to walk away, but then it will hit you, just as it always does, that this person is worth the effort.

You don't believe that people have to feel pain in love, but you have come to realize that it takes massive efforts to keep the passion in a love relationship, and on this day, once again, you'll find that it's better to try than to become apathetic. Apathy is when things start to unravel, and that is something you do not support.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.