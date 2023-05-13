3 Zodiac Signs Fall In Love With Their Best Friend On May 14, 2023

On May 14, 2023, three zodiac signs fall for their best friend now that Mercury retrograde is over. When Mercury retrograde is over, and its stations direct our thinking becomes clearer. What didn't make sense only a day ago suddenly appears to us as a lucid thought.

We see things in a rational light bringing us great joy if not amusement. It is during the first day of Mercury retrograde ending that we can see 'what's going on' in a friendship and why we aren't quite sure what we feel about this friend, or rather, why we might be thinking 'other' thoughts about this so-called 'friend.'

Today we realize we are in love with one of our friends. Is that such a bad thing? Don't we want our romances to be based around the kind of relationship that includes the trust and kinship of a true friend? During Mercury Direct, we're going to wake up from a state of semi-unconsciousness where we realize that the person we hang out with daily is actually the person we might want to spend every day hanging out with ... and more. This is the day we see our friends in a different light, and not only that; we realize that they, too, feel the same way.

It's definitely a bridge that must be crossed, as Mercury retrograde ends. We 'get' the point on Sunday, and recognize there is no need to question our feelings for our friends, as they are true and romantic. Three zodiac signs take this awakening to heart. It's a good thing to fall in love with a friend and an even better thing to know they feel the same way. Who's going to have this realization today?

Three zodiac signs fall in love with a friend on May 14, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's funny about the way you feel on Sunday, May 14, is that when you first met your friend, you instantly felt an attraction towards them. Still, as time went on, you and this person didn't really act on the attraction but headed more toward a true friendship, which has turned out to be very pleasing to both of you. During Mercury direct, it will feel like the clouds have finally parted, and for some reason, you can now see each other in the original light, which will be just as pleasing.

You will realize that during Mercury direct, you are not just interested in a friendship with this cherished buddy of yours but that you are ready to take it out of the friend zone and into the romance department. Today brings you giddy feelings of love and excitement; you already know this person is a keeper, so ... why not take it further?

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have held off from admitting to the feeling you know is now unavoidable, and that is, of course, that during Mercury direct, you will surely see that you have fallen in love with your friend. This person has proved themselves to you repeatedly, and you not only trust them, but you also desire more of them.

Because of the nature of your friendship, you both have not considered the idea of making it into something romantic. Yet, the signs are all there; the attraction is real, the compatibility is through the roof, and the trust is apparent. Mercury direct puts you in touch with your real feelings, Cancer, and those feelings are all about something you've held off on but are now way too strong to deny. On May 14, 2023, you will admit you are in love with your best friend. It's all good!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you're going to fall in love with anyone, it might as well be a friend. You would much rather fall for someone who has already established themselves in your heart than a stranger. On May 14, 2023, your dream comes true. You have someone in your life that you can turn to for just about anything.

This person has proven that they are not only there for you but will always be there for you. You aren't even sure you need to take this into the romance arena, as the two of you seem to get along on an entirely different level; this is no mere friendship ... this is a love story that spans the ages, and the two of you are the stars of your show. Only friendship can provide this kind of fantasy, and on Sunday, you are so smitten by the fact that this wonderful friend of yours is truly in your life ... to stay.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.