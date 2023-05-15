3 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On May 16 Thanks To Jupiter In Taurus

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 16, 2023, because Jupiter is finally moving into Taurus! But before we get to the horoscopes, here's the message of the day for everyone. Making decisions can sometimes feel like rolling a die.

You are hoping great things will happen, but you never know. Thankfully, patience and perseverance are good remedies for fickle fate, and gemstones can also help if you know which ones to wear and which to stay away from.

Earth and water signs will find the next year relatively less stressful because of the current Jupiter in Taurus transit from May 16, 2023 – May 25, 2024. It may even lessen the burden of Pisces for a little while as Saturn moves through Pisces, but not by much.

Finally, ensure you are ready for Gemini season in the next few days. The mercurial month is perfect for manifesting things fast, especially if you say them out loud. Start preparing your list of desires today. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 16, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 16, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll have a very productive day today, Virgo, but don't jinx it with negative thinking. Sun, Uranus, Pluto, and Mars are all forming good aspects with your zodiac sign, so discussions with peers and superiors will flow easily today. You may even make a new friend in a different department or at your local coffee shop.

Transiting Jupiter in Taurus will enhance your good fortune over the next few months. So be prepared to make some money moves. It may also bless your life with a new job, so update your resume today.

Neptune is still opposite Ceres now, so don't expect everything to go smoothly for you. Especially if you have ongoing problems with a mother figure or a different department head, hold your ground. You are not a child who knows nothing.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Lucky days continue for Taurus even today, but that's a given considering the current concentration of planets in Taurus, including the North Node. Some of you may have formed meaningful new relationships over the past few weeks.

There's a possibility you will realize the importance of those connections today. It could literally be a new opportunity, but it could also be an invitation to a party or gala you have always been hoping to receive.

With Vesta in Taurus, stay true to your chosen path and goal. You may face challenges (or already are), but that's part of the journey. The people who don't believe in you today will believe in you in the future when the results speak for themselves. For now, trust your knowledge and experience and keep moving forward. Mercury retrograde just ended, so expect things to pick up over the next few days.

Don't worry; Mercury in Taurus is in your corner, so the going will not be tough, and the pace will not be overwhelming.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This entire month will be pretty good for you in the department of love and finding new love. It's all thanks to Venus in Cancer, and with Jupiter moving into Taurus, expect the good energy to get heightened. As for today, you may find yourself itching for a fight. It's because of Moon in Aries. Don't give in to this desire. It's a challenge you must overcome.

Your relationships with people are going smoothly right now, for the most part, and the sudden change in communication style might be because of Mercury going direct after being retrograde for so long.

Journal your feelings first to make sure you aren't accusing people blindly. Most of you may realize it was just a mood swing and you needed some ice cream to feel better again.

Also, stick to your guns regarding your plans for your life, but make sure you aren't allowing people to soothe your fears when you should focus on them to prevent making mistakes. Nobody likes to be stressed, but stress is always a symptom of an underlying problem.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.