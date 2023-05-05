May 6, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Annoying' For 3 Zodiac Signs

If three zodiac signs are destined to have a hard time on May 6, 2023, then the remaining zodiac signs need to thank their lucky stars for not going down that way for them. Today presents us all with a challenge, and while some of us might accept and go on to win all the prizes, a definite few of us are really not up to it.

Not because we're weak or unable to step up when we are needed, but because we had ... other plans for today, and being someone's hero or 'saving the day' was not exactly on our 'to-do' list. What puts us off on this day, May 6, 2023, is the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, and it will act like a gigantic and symbolic stop sign. We say 'go,' and it says, 'no,' typical Pluto stuff.

Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn start the day with a list of things they need to accomplish; this gives us direction and focus ... we feel purposeful and necessary. This accounts for the good feeling that accompanies the beginning of the day.

We feel like functioning members of society and that we're actually only too happy to play our part. We don't know that 'our part' will be the one who gets to sit today out. Go over to the corner and sit there while thinking about your behavior. Some zodiac signs will feel like children who are being scolded for their bad behavior when, in fact, we don't believe we've done anything wrong.

That's the kicker — we haven't done anything wrong. It's just one of that ' luck of the draw' days where we intend to be golden and end up feeling like soot. Not far, but also unavoidable. Today is the day we either shut up and deal with it all or complain so hard that we end up looking ungrateful and bratty. You choose zodiac signs. Which will it be? Which way will you let Moon sextile Pluto manipulate you?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

So much for positive energy and manifesting your day as brilliant, you can't say you didn't try, and on May 6, you will put in that extra effort to get something very positive done in your life. Unfortunately, you're up against the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, which is all about squashing positive vibes.

You'll notice that your intentions are good, but your results look like a melted ice cream cone falling on the pavement; pure disappointment — mainly because you wanted that ice cream cone. You really enjoyed this day being one of those monumental 'days to remember' too. However, Moon sextile Pluto's energy is so much more into keeping you down than raising you up. The one good thing is that nothing ever really gets you down, Taurus, so ... carry on, carry on.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you need today is to be told to 'go home'; yet, that might be the vibe that accompanies the entire day for you, Gemini. During Moon sextile Pluto on May 6, you'll start your day out like a pro; you have an agenda and are one with the universe's goodness. Unfortunately, the universe has a few tricks up its sleeve, which belong to nobody's friend, Pluto, ye old Underworld master.

On the one hand, it's not the end of the world. On the other hand, you'll be spending much of this day sighing heavily over the ridiculous amount of energy spent on not allowing you to advance. It's like a cosmic joke, and you're not laughing ... but you're also not crying, Gemini, and that's the upside to all of it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Oh, you've been here before, Capricorn; you know the place I'm talking about: nothing goes right, no matter how well you've executed it. You are one zillion percent efficient and on the ball since nobody calculates and wins as you do, and then ... there's Moon sextile Pluto, which comes on like a stale breeze today, May 6.

There you are in your crisp, spanking outfit, ready to slay on the catwalk (at least, in your mind), and you get the call early in the morning that says, "Don't show up. It's canceled." Ah, that. If anything bothers a Capricorn, it's a spontaneous change in plans and leads to major annoyance and future disruptions. Let's put it this way: today makes you feel like running to the refrigerator to stare at its contents for about five hours straight. You might not eat, but it's all about the fruitless staring.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.