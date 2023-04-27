Love Runs Cold For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023, three zodiac signs have had enough. It's the day we get things done, and so much of what constitutes 'things,' is about how we process what's going on in our brains. On this day three zodiac signs love runs cold, and thanks to the cosmic transit of Moon square Mercury. When this event influences us, we make important and imperative decisions. This is the day we decide what stays and what goes in our lives, especially when it comes to romance, love, commitment, and what we're willing to put up with.

It seems as though Moon square Mercury lets us know in no uncertain terms that we are not willing to put up with many things, and when it comes to love, we may end up putting our foot down today. Today is the day we know that if things don't radically change in our love lives, then this love of ours will run cold.

Just because it's love doesn't mean it's unconditional; in fact, the whole concept of unconditional love is an ideal based on a farce. Everything on earth has a condition; love doesn't get a free pass. Today is the day we recognize that love comes with conditions; one of those conditions is that we need to be honored and respected rather than treated shabbily. During Moon square Mercury, we recognize our worth; in doing so, we know whether the person who 'loves' us does indeed love us.

No word is cheaper or easier to say than the word, 'love.' Oh, how it can take advantage of a human life! For love, we go through hell ... but why? For what? By the time our love has run cold, which it will be doing for Cancer, Scorpio and Sagittarius on April 28, it is no longer love. To get us to this point is serious business. People's love doesn't run cold for no reason at all. Today, we will pinpoint the reason and know we are justified in our feelings. Which zodiac signs will experience their love running cold today?

Zodiac signs whose love runs cold on April 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As you go over the events of your life, you will take time on this day, April 28, to rehash some of the recent arguments you've had with your lover. It may occur to you that this is no longer fun, and it's not like you need every day to be fun, but you certainly didn't sign on for the unending bickering that's become the definition of your romance. This is not a romance; it's a war and tiring you out.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, you will be quick and efficient when you tell your partner that you are no longer interested in keeping up appearances. The love is done with, it's gone cold, and for all of your efforts, you can't seem to drum up any more of it. It's as if your heart has gone dead when it comes to this one person, and you know you are a loving person ... this partner of yours doesn't do the trick for you anymore. Ah well.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you got involved with the person you are with right now, you bought into the idea that this was IT; the big one, the love of your life ... this is the person whom you were going to spend your life with and every day was going to be a joy ... until ... reality struck.

On April 28, during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you will realize that this is no new news; this has been your reality for quite a while now. Your love isn't just running cold, it ran cold a long time ago, and that is because the person you are with doesn't seem capable of loving you. Enough is enough. You've given them ample room to grow into it, but they never got with the program, and now, you're looking at a life with this person where all you feel is stuck and alone. Your love has run cold, Scorpio. Now, what are you going to do about it?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There are just so many chances you can give a person before they cross the line that you call 'irrevocable.' Today lets you know the Rubicon is here; you can go no further. You have tried to love this person, and you've done all you can to make it better, try harder, find new ways to enliven the romance, and all you have now is boredom, ennui and apathy.

On April 28, you will realize that your patience has not only run thin, but it's also virtually non-existent, and now, all you feel for this person is resentment. You didn't want it to get to this point, but during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you won't be able to feel anything but fight or flight. You want out because if you don't get out, you feel as though you'll become a block of ice, feelingless and numb.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.