April 24, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Rough' For 3 Zodiac Signs

So, what do we have here? It looks like April 24, 2023, will bring three zodiac signs rough horoscopes. Monday is going to bring us the not-so-welcomed transit of Mercury sextile Mars. Why would we ever not want to welcome in this transit, you might ask? Because Mercury sextile Mars may mean a lot of things to a lot of people, but for three zodiac signs, it means trouble in the form of overreacting excessive and almost comical sensitivity and extremely poor communication skills.

We wake up angry, we want to vent for some reason, and we proceed to find people who we believe are there to hear us out. The problem starts when we use those people as punching bags for our verbal abuses; that's when things go south, fast.

It's good to know we have friends who will lend us an ear when we need to spout, but when we don't have the discretion to be able to tell the difference between venting and abusing, then we are the ones who are in trouble. Mercury sextile Mars is no stranger to the idea of overstepping one's bounds. Today, we will infringe on a friend's boundaries, and whether we regret it or not, that friend will keep what we do today in mind for tomorrow. We may not get that lucky a second time around.

Another thing that we may find happening is that we feel the need to compete with friends. At first, it may seem 'friendly' in nature, but as the 'competition' continues on, we who are most affected by Mercury sextile Mars will start to get a little more serious about taking our pals down, down, down to the ground. Today is about proving that we are 'better' than the people we believe to be threatening, even if those people are our best buddies in the world.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on April 24, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nobody in the world is more supportive than you, Aries, in fact, you are the one-person cheerleading society when it comes to showing support for friends, each and every time. The problem here is that during transits like Mercury sextile Mars, which come around today, April 24, 2023, you will become a little too fierce in your attempt to push a friend of yours into doing something that you believe will benefit their life.

Yes, you are the number one most encouraging person there is, but you tend to make it an ego thing. You basically won't stop until they do what you ask. Your friend has their own mind and their brain, and while they do appreciate your amazing support, they don't feel the need to do it in the exact way you prescribe, and that's when you start getting frustrated and mad at them. It's as if you want the best for them, but only if they do it your way.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today brings a confusing message to you, and it's one that you will follow all day long, due to the influence of Mercury sextile Mars. What's happening here is that this transit makes you feel aligned with your purpose; you know what you want and you know how to make it happen. Where this goes wrong, on April 24, 2023, is the obstacle that gets in your way. You will take these things personally.

No matter what or WHO steps in front of your path, you will perceive this thing or person as an obstacle and you will want to get rid of them. That means if a friend of yours so much as shows the slightest amount of doubt in you or your plan, you will mow over them as if they have no meaning in your life. That's the Gemini condition; you are swayed way too easily sometimes. You feel confident today, and all it takes is one teensy little thing to throw you off course, and when it does, you find it hard to resume your journey.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All is well in your world until Mercury sextile Mars hits the scene and then, it's all about competing for the title. What title? What are you competing for and against whom? On April 24, 2023, you will get it into your mind that you are somehow being threatened; what other zodiac signs don't know is that when you, Virgo, feel threatened, you also feel 'alive.' You are one of the signs that thrive in negative energy, and while that's thankfully not a round-the-clock thing, it's very much your comfort zone during a transit like Mercury sextile Mars.

Today, you might end up telling a friend off because you think they are flirting with your mate, or disrupting something you've created for yourself. While none of this may actually be happening, that won't stop you from going for the kill. You are hostile and verbal on this day, and you will direct your poison at someone who calls themselves your 'best friend.'

