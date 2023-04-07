April 8, 2023 Tarot Horoscopes For All 12 Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Your tarot horoscope for April 8, 2023, is here with predictions using the Major and Minor Arcana decks. Find out what your one-card tarot reading says for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You want to quit a job and start your own company, but before becoming a full-time entrepreneur, save money and start small. Build your dreams wisely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are waiting for people to find value in you, but the truth is the most important person to appreciate who you are will always be yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're ready for a new beginning, but to start a new journey, you must let go of what you're doing now. Today, quitting may be hard for you to do, even if it's for a good reason.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Don't be afraid to try something new. You may be surprised how well you do for a newbie. You might even discover a talent you never knew you had.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Laughter is the best medicine. You can find humor in nearly every situation. Today's perfect for watching comedy and listening to shows that make you laugh.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You cannot stand when someone lies to you, especially if there is no good reason for their dishonesty. Today you catch someone being unclear, which can cause a rift in your relationship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Someone may vent to you today, and as tempting as it can be to tell a friend how to handle a divorce, child custody or problems at home, think carefully about what it is that you are saying. You may want to let them figure things out with an expert who understands the law better than you do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You can get stuck in a single way of thinking. Today you might even be perceived as an old-fashioned traditionalist. While this might not be true, ask yourself if you resist change. And, if you are, why?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

When you get a gift from the universe, it's not something to keep to yourself. It's a gift to share with others. Everything that you have in your life is meant to help you help others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't be hard on yourself. Everyone has days when they are unsure what to do or how to feel. Self-doubt is not a reason to judge your entire life. Remain optimistic. Today will improve, and tomorrow, worry will be replaced with confidence.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are as lucky as you choose to be, meaning that good fortune isn't evasive or unreachable. You create your luck. What you desire will come to you with persistence and effort.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need a little bit of space. You can get into your own thoughts, sleep, focus on organizing your life and feel relaxed. Then, when you have taken care of your needs and reconnected to your higher power, you'll feel ready to take on the world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.