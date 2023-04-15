3 Zodiac Signs Ex Wants Them Back On April 16, 2023

Three zodiac signs have an ex that wants them back, thanks to the Moon conjunct Saturn on April 16, 2023. Nobody knows what they want on this day, April 16, and because the transit 'Moon conjunct Saturn' is high in the sky and wreaking havoc on our emotional state, we may find that certain people from our past are coming back to reconnect with us. It's not exactly a 'dead will rise' kind of day, but it may feel like that, symbolically, to three zodiac signs.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, we dwell on our mistakes. We want to right the wrongs of our past, and while we can never go back in time, many of us will take a little too much time today swimming down Memory Lane, which is flooded with memories of an ex. Today we will discover that 'the one who got away' wants back in. And isn't that oddly inconvenient because we may be just getting over them now? That's the irony of tricky Moon conjunct Saturn; never a dull moment when it comes to mind games.

So don't be surprised when your ex comes back into your life with an offer you can't refuse. They will play on your emotions, this ex, because that's their only way back into your heart. So, if you really and truly did get over them, then you won't have much of a problem telling them that you are no longer interested; however, if there's even a slight connection that you will feel is alive, then understand this...Moon conjunct Saturn will bring an ex back into your life. Do you want your ex back in your life? Think carefully, as today, April 16, 2023, will bring you this confusing situation, and you must handle it.

Three zodiac signs ex wants them back on April 16, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll immediately catch on that the number one reason your ex wants you back is that they are lonely and depressed about their lives and that breaking up with you was their worst mistake. During Moon conjunct Saturn, these kinds of mistakes happen a lot, and what makes them even worse is when the people who make them try to make good on them by making even poorer choices like the one to get back with the person they hurt...' because.'

You'll smell this rat a mile away, Aries, as you are a no-nonsense person with little time for games. You did your healing already, and now that it's April 16, 2023, you can safely say that you don't want this ex back in your life. Had they approached you a week ago, you might have considered, but that's the bummer with timing; you either have it on your side, or you don't...and your ex does not.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you are, to be honest with yourself, Gemini, the last thing you need is for your ex to have a change of heart suddenly. You do not want them back in your life because when they are in your life, you feel like an emotional wreck; you can't function or even think. During Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll hear from this ex, which will jolt you. This is not what you need, especially because you feel you are fully over them, and at this point, you really like the idea of being alone and not in any relationship.

You don't need the temptation because the payoff is always in pain and heartache, where this person is concerned. However, what Moon conjunct Saturn is about to bring you is the chance to reconsider, which is probably the last thing you should ever do. Remember what happened, Gemini. Don't let your guard down for the sake of a momentary emotional lapse.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As soon as you start to get over your ex in earnest, they come, ready for more, as if you'd ever take them back. On April 16, during the Moon conjunct Saturn, you may find that, once again, you are humoring this person of your past by letting them charm you into getting back with them romantically. It's as if they are your Achille's heel; you can't resist them, and the problem is...they know it.

They will use the power that backs up transits like Moon conjunct Saturn, and this person will wiggle their way back into your life...because they love you, or so they say. Truthfully, you aren't ready for this, and you don't want them back because having them back spells t-r-o-u-b-l-e, and you don't want trouble in your life anymore. Still, they are charismatic and attractive, and you can't resist...or can you? This one remains to be seen, Scorpio. Pull I together!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.