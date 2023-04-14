The 3 Zodiac Signs Need Personal Space In Love On April 15, 2023

Three zodiac signs need personal space on April 14, 2023; Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn understand how it's quite easy to desire personal space; what's hard is asking for it, as we have somehow gotten into the idea that needing personal space insults whomever we are with. The need to be alone is not necessarily a result of wanting to be away from the people we love or work with; sometimes, it's simply a call for self-care.

We need to take care of ourselves at times, and during today's transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, that call is strong and unfailing. We want our privacy today, and for three zodiac signs, that's non-negotiable.

One trait that comes with a transit-like Moon sextile Jupiter is the idea of being generous with one's self. This is when we want to be kind to ourselves when we don't see taking time off as selfish, nor do we put ourselves down for simply wanting to be alone. In fact, the Moon sextile Jupiter encourages those who need this personal space to stand up for themselves and take what is ours.

We may be very much in love with someone, and still, we need our own space...and if we don't let this person know, we may set up a way of life with them where we never get the space needed in the future.

For some zodiac signs, it's time to establish the need for personal space as a constant reality. It doesn't mean seeing them, but it does mean that we need to remove ourselves from time to time, just for the sake of our mental health. It's not a personal affront to them; it's a saving grace for our own selves.

Three zodiac signs need personal space on April 15, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing you can trust, it's that your romantic partner gets you, and so when you tell them that you need a little time away from the relationship, you can rest assured that they won't take it personally. Now that's a load you can take off your mind. It's nice that you have someone who respects your personal boundaries and your need for space.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll feel that need kick in and have to bolt. It's just who you are and why you chose to be with the person you are with — because you could only be with someone who understands this need in you. The last thing you need is for someone to get all huffy and puffy over you needing personal space, and on April 15, you can do what you must do without worrying about offending anyone.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may shock the person in your life as you tell them you need a little personal space, mainly because you generally prefer to be with people, namely...them. During Moon sextile Jupiter, on April 15, the transit will hit you just the right way, and you will declare the need to get away...even if just for a little while.

You rarely go out on your own, and you don't even like eating alone; however, you have things on your mind and want to be able to think on your own, without noise, without the opinions or suggestions of others.

During the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you will see the idea of personal space as a treat, something you need to indulge in simply because you rarely do. This may set up a precedent in your household, and you'll be grateful.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you are to be everything you want to be to someone in your life, then you need to be able to recharge your batteries when you want to. And in your case, Capricorn, this means time alone...starting today. On April 15, 2023, you will experience the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, inspiring you to find time alone to review your many thoughts.

You sometimes feel like you can't hear yourself and think that even being with people you love is too much; you need a break. You know that you can be a much more loving person if you can only find time to unwind, and you will insist on this today, and it will do you a world of good. Don't worry about offending anyone; your partner completely supports your needs, and they don't take it personally. You're OK, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.