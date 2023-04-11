3 Zodiac Signs Learn Something New About Their Romantic Partner On April 12, 2023

Because today brings us the transit of Moon trine Mercury, we will know exactly what the idea of 'revelation' means. Today, April 12, 2023, is the day when we find out something about the person we love that we didn't necessarily know before. This has far-reaching importance, too, as this is the day when we can actually take our relationships to the next step.

We are good at communicating our thoughts today; we are unencumbered by inhibition, and not only that — we are ready to receive info, as well. That means, for three zodiac signs, we will hear something exciting today, and what we hear might come as both a shock and a surprise. What's good to know is that while news can bring about change, the change will be positive and productive. There is no need to fear the astrological transit of Moon trine Mercury, as it is here to help us with our love lives.

We are about to learn something new about our romantic partners on this day, and while that may sound ominous, we can rest assured that whatever we learn will be positive. It may take time to get used to, but that's life; we live, learn, and continue. And besides, what's the point of a relationship with no growth? It's nice to learn new things about the person we spend our life with. We needn't fear change, as it is inevitable and positive during the Moon trine Mercury.

Three zodiac signs learn something new about their romantic partner on April 12, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, you are known for your intellect, curiosity, and excellent communication skills. You may experience heightened mental clarity and focus during the Moon trine Mercury. Your insight will be unfailing, and you may pick up on something you never knew about the person you are in a romantic relationship with. They might not readily offer this information, but something they will do will trigger a response from you that will show them that you know what's happening.

Perhaps your partner is passive-aggressive, and they've wanted you to discover this 'new' thing about them, but they didn't want to say it in their own words. Now you know, Gemini. Their secret is out, and it's all good where you are concerned.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being hyper-analytical is your thing, Virgo, and that usually works for you when you're trying to put together the missing pieces of a puzzle. On April 12, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you'll see something in your partner that will be undeniable. They are starting to open up to you.

This is good news, although it still comes as a surprise to you. It's as if your romantic partner has finally come around to fully trusting you, and in doing so, they are now ready to let you in on a little secret. This secret may not be intense or even important, but it will show you that they are now in a relationship where they are ready to admit that you are the one for them. This person shows you, on this day, that you are the love of their life and that, from here on in, there's no holding back.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

At first, you might come to understand this day as one where you feel extra-insightful, but the reality here is that not only are you open to receiving intuitive hits, but your partner is also ready to speak up. This means that, until this point, you and the person you are in a relationship with have kept a comfortable distance from each other...emotionally. You will find your partner is ready to cross that line and share some of their most intimate desires.

They will tell you today, what they really want from you, and what they are willing to give you in return. You will discover that your partner is much more serious about being in this relationship than you could imagine, and the news will please you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.