3 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Alone On April 8, 2023, Thanks To The Moon Opposite Uranus

On April 8, 2023, three zodiac signs want to be alone. Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius will see what we might call a 'conflict' between our minds — which the Moon influences — and our desire for excitement and change. We who are most affected by today's transit of Moon opposite Uranus may want to do exactly what is not expected of us; we may feel pressured to be someone we are not or do something we won't do.

It's not that we can't; it's that we WON'T. It's not that we are being asked to do something against our nature; we do not want to do anything we're told to do. Uranus brings the rebellion, and even though our minds tell us that some certain action might be 'good for us,' we will wholeheartedly reject that idea.

And that is how we will find ourselves alone today. Alone and loving it, might I add. We literally 'need' to be alone today because if we are alone, it means we got what we wanted. We aren't up for spending quality time with a friend, and we don't want that conversation with our romantic partner; we want our own space to do whatever WE want. We claim this day as our own; it's not up for debate.

During Moon opposite Uranus, on April 8, 2023, three different zodiac signs will draw the line and 'none shall pass' as it's said. Call it a mental health day or a day to refresh and regroup. This one is for the signs who know who they are and honor that knowledge.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During Moon opposite Uranus on April 8, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While there may be one or two people in your life who disapprove of your behavior and actions today, there is little you can do about it, as you really aren't responsible for their perception of your life. Today, during Moon opposite Uranus, you will do what you've done a hundred million times before you'll demand your own space and let it be known that you need to be alone on this day, April 8, 2023.

You need this time off and away from people, and even if you find yourself unable to totally escape, you'll get out those noise-canceling earbuds; if need be, you'll walk around with them tucked neatly into your ears all day long. You aren't up for a talk, noise, or drama or...sharing. You must be alone because only you know how good that will feel. Grab the moment, Cancer.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As we all know, you, Libra, are one cool customer...and then there's today, April 8, 2023, and with Moon opposite Uranus as your main influence, that supercool demeanor may just explode into pieces. You need to be alone today; you are too uptight and fragile on this day, and only you know how to find your comfort. Other people do not fit into your schedule today, and that is totally intentional.

You feel as if somebody — ANYBODY, so much as looks at you the wrong way, you might blow up all over them, and because you'd rather not have to sink that low, you'll claim some time off to be by yourself, on your own. You know what's best for you, and while friends and family may try to give you some advice, that's the last thing you'll be taking from them.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your mind says, "Be polite," while your heart says, "Get out of there, now." You might be talking to yourself or someone else with this sentiment, but the point is that you aren't into being polite during Moon opposite Uranus. And, if you are to feel like a whole person, you know that the only thing you can do is exempt yourself from all activities involving other humans. You need to be alone, as Uranus transits tend to bring out your independent side.

Being alone is second nature to you; it's your thrill, and the people in your life have never really understood this about you. They all think you are lonely and pitiable when you are strongest when you are on your own. This is your power secret, and today, April 8, 2023, is the day you own that power and generate more and more of it simply because you get to spend time alone. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.