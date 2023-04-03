3 Zodiac Signs Get Back With An Ex On April 4, 2023

We have a lot of 'back and forth' movement today, April 4, 2023, where love and romance are concerned, and if we're not breaking up with someone, we're getting back together with someone we just broke up with. The energy is frenetic and exciting but not always positive. We are working with the powers of the transit Moon trine Venus, which may make us feel as though we're in control while being anything but in real life.

We want to know where we stand regarding a certain relationship today. A few Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius zodiac signs have recently experienced a separation. That separation may have come too soon, but it came about due to high tempers and dramatic personalities. Breakups have happened, and some of those breakups happened too fast; we are left wondering what we did and why. Why did we end things so abruptly, and can we get back and mend them...and do we want to?

What will be noticeable and positive about the influence of Moon trine Venus is that we won't fear confrontation, which is the only way we'll ever rekindle the flames of the relationship we just ended. So, April 4, 2023, goes to the ones who know they made a mistake, are willing to take responsibility for it, and are ready to make good on new promises. We may have lost one battle, but it may have only made us stronger, and it will take strength to get back together with an ex...if this relationship is to work out. Fingers crossed!

Three zodiac signs get back with an ex on April 4, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You get away with coming across as the cool, calm and collected person in the world, but there's a truth about you, Sagittarius, that nobody knows about. That truth is that you are needy, and whether you'd like to admit it or not, that need will be heavily reflected in your desire to get back with your ex today, April 4, 2023.

During the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will come to terms with your personal truth, and that truth states that you feel incomplete without your ex and that you aren't sure why you broke up in the first place. OK, you both 'took your time' and 'enjoyed your space.'

Done, done and done. Now, it's time to get back together. It's that simple. There is no drama here. You have convinced yourself that the breakup was just a moment of temporary insanity, and now that you've reclaimed your senses, it's officially time to get back together. Done.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you know yourself as a very self-sufficient individual, you also recognize that your sense of independence might have been one of the reasons why you and your ex split up. You believe that you showed them that they weren't as important as your work is to you, and they felt bad enough about it to end the affair.

You love your job and adore success, but the little-known truth about you, Capricorn, is that nothing is worth anything without someone to come home to. During Moon trine Venus, on April 4, 2023, you will reach out to your ex and tell them about your plans to change; you feel contrite about how things left off, and you aren't happy without them so you will begin the process of reuniting. This means the world to you, and you will see success.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The more you think about it, the more you know that the breakup you and your ex just endured was so much more about drama and hysterics than anything that should be taken that seriously. You broke up with someone over pride and ego, and now, the two of you are on opposing teams, and neither of you knows how it got that far.

The good part is that you needn't go further with your war games, as Moon trine Venus on April 4 shakes the sense back into you both. You will reconnect and reunite once again, and it would be advisable for you both to approach the relationship more maturely. You can't keep throwing each other out the window whenever a disagreement happens. Learn to be patient and aim for peace and communication next time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.