3 Zodiac Signs With 'Hopeful’ Horoscopes On Sunday, March 26, 2023

Today is a day to immerse yourself into the new wave of energy that has washed over you like a promise of better things. In the past few days, the New Moon portal opened with the first of two new moons taking place in the zodiac sign of Aries; Pluto changed zodiac signs for the first time in 15 years, and yesterday, Mars shifted into Cancer after a rare journey through Gemini the past seven months.

One of these events would be enough to change your life's events dramatically. Still, all three come through as a call to you to step forward into action, embrace the new, and make sure that this time whatever you’re creating is something that you genuinely want and feel connected to. This is the return of hope. Of feeling like you were never stuck despite feeling like you have been the past few months, but instead, you were wrapped up in a greater process of growth and awareness than you could see at the time.

You were moving through the darkness, growing into the person that this new chapter would require of you and, in the process, you found your hope again. While the universe continues to conspire with you, helping you achieve your deepest dreams, you will feel greater peace as confidence and capability settle over you.

Today the Moon in Gemini is helping you to hold multiple feelings and possibilities equally, allowing you to find balance and acceptance with all that is. When the Moon is in Gemini, you are looking to think and talk through events and feelings in your life, which will allow you to have productive conversations and get to a place within yourself where you see greater hope because you see a path forward.

The Gemini Moon will share with Saturn in Pisces before creating a sextile with the Sun in Aries which not only creates the space for both beginnings and endings and the action you feel called to take because of lessons learned.

You won’t be rushing into action today, but you’ll see the path more clearly forward, which will make all the difference. What once felt like a setback or a horrible mistake will now seem like it was part of the divine plan to help deliver you to where you are within this current moment.

The more you can accept what has occurred, the more optimism you’ll be infused with when it comes to thinking that things can be different in the future.

A deep sense of trust filters in through all the recent events that let you know that nothing has gone wrong, and while you may not feel like things have gone according to plan – that is because everything has all been part of the divine plan. And when you can believe in that, anything else becomes possible.

These three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Sunday, March 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are in a powerful time where you are being guided to trust yourself. As a zodiac sign is known for being impulsive or even passionate, you sometimes let doubt creep in about your capabilities. You can conquer anything by stepping back into your truth and trusting yourself. With the recent Aries stellium, the New Moon portal, and the first eclipse occurring in your zodiac sign since 2006, you are on the precipice of momentous change. But to seize the possibilities that exist right now, you also must believe in them. You must get to space where you can see that the past does not determine the future and that you are guided to act with the Sun in your brilliant zodiac sign.

Until your next New Moon at the end of April, when a Total Solar Eclipse occurs, you are in the prime position to ignite change within your life. But all of this is not about random occurrences but long-lasting changes deeply rooted within your growth and lessons. Trust what you have been through to find greater hope for your future.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today, the Moon is in your zodiac sign all day, which is beneficial following Mars shifting out of your zodiac sign for the first time in seven months. Give yourself time to process the space and freedom is coming in today. This also means making sure you are giving yourself time to feel emotionally in the balance of what has occurred with the direction you hope to take your life in, including the new beginnings you have been dreaming of.

The Moon in your zodiac sign, as it squares off with Saturn in Pisces, will bring about a crisis point within the purpose that you have been working towards in your professional life. This is your chance to find your inner optimist and take that risk toward something you believe in later. Later in the day, the Gemini Moon forms a harmonious sextile to Sun in Aries, which brings about a need and opportunity to step out with friends or have those conversations about all the changes within your life. Today serves as a reminder never to give up and always to remember that people in your life support you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Saturn has recently entered your zodiac sign for the next couple of years with the intention of making your dreams a reality. It is a time of greater success, but it will also require work from you to achieve all you desire. Today, the Gemini Moon will bring up feelings and even emotional closure on the topics Mars in Gemini brought up for you.

As Mars has moved into Cancer, you are now focused on greater joy and building that family; however you define it, you are also more aware of what you need and what and who brings the most value into your life. Today’s Gemini Moon is a chance to feel all the changes you have been through the past few months and balance that out with the work you are preparing to do. The only thing that matters is that you live a life that you are genuinely in love with.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.