3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Heartbreak On March 25, 2023, Due To Mars Entering Cancer

It's hard to think that we may have a day of heartache ahead of us, but the harder part is in knowing that it's coming, and for those of us who will experience this kind of dread, we won't be able to deny the fact that we saw it coming. Heartbreak usually doesn't come as a surprise; during Mars in Cancer, we usually figure things out very quickly, like whether we are being actively betrayed, someone has lied to us or some other hurtful catastrophe. We sense it's coming because we're not stupid; we just...lied to ourselves to prevent the pain from hitting home. Today, March 25, 2023, during the transit of Mars in Cancer, it hits home, and we know it.

Today is the day we find out the truth about someone in our lives, and it's not a surprise; it's just not a pleasant state of affairs. We have been deceived, it seems, and while this doesn't affect all signs of the Zodiac, it does affect specific zodiac signs, as Mars in Cancer can be very targeted and pin-pointed in its actions. Today, three people who feel heartbreak are the ones who knew it was coming and didn't get out quickly enough.

It's very hard to hear the truth sometimes, and today, that truth will reveal itself as betrayal and lies. Nobody on earth likes to be lied to, and when Mars in Cancer comes in, those lies will be revealed, and then, if you are on the receiving end of this pain streak, you will have to do something about it. Unfortunately, heartbreak doesn't even begin to heal for weeks to come, but you — we — will somehow get through it.

3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During Mars in Cancer on March 25, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You saw it coming, and now, it's here. Heartbreak has finally hit home, and you don't know what to do with yourself. You are upset enough by the simple fact that Mars in Cancer messes with you so much that you don't think you can BE any more sensitive than you are now, and yet, this transit seems to be testing you. The heartbreak you knew was heading your way has come to you as a lover who cheated on you. That you knew this would happen makes you feel bad about not saying something to them sooner. On March 25, 2023, during the transit of Mars in Cancer, the truth will be revealed, and by then, it will be too late to either stand up for yourself or prevent it from happening. Brace yourself for today, as it should prove to be hardcore.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The worst part about today is not only the heartbreak you'll experience but knowing how you played a part in causing it. At this point in your life, the last thing you wanted was to feel emotional pain, but you were also quite lax in your communications regarding how you and your romantic partner spoke to each other. You ignored the warning signs and just let things fall apart, and now, during Mars in Cancer, you are shocked to see that your entire relationship has fallen into complete ruin. You may not be the only person responsible; in fact, you're not — they are just as guilty as you are for the ruination of your romance, but on March 25, 2023, you will recognize that in the long run, it is YOU who has broken your own heart...and that stings.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Of all the kinds of heartbreak that a person can feel today, during Mars in Cancer, yours will be very specific, and it will hurt. In defense of someone you love — someone whom you KNOW is doing the wrong thing, you will turn your back on a friend because that friend has been wronged by your partner. They, in turn, will see you as complicit; if you can't stop protecting your partner, no matter how evil they are or no matter how much damage they do to your friend, then your friend will, indeed, end their friendship with you. Today's heartbreak comes from knowing you chose your partner over your friend when you know for sure that your partner did something terrible to your friend, and you did nothing to stop them. Convoluted, yes, but enough to end a friendship for good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.