3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Pleasantly Surprised' By Their March 24, Horoscopes

Today is an interlude between energies, but it also takes claim of its own as Uranus reminds you that the best moments in life are those you can never plan. Yesterday, after 15 long years in Capricorn, Pluto finally made its first step into Aquarius. While it will be a year-long journey to settle there, it brings a life-changing and positive energy that allows you to bring about great transformation because you embrace the light of truth. Tomorrow will have Mars, a planet of action and ambition, changing zodiac signs for the first time in seven months — a rare event bringing a greater emotional focus into your life and relationship.

Uranus and Venus in Taurus are beginning to make ripples below the surface. These two planets are set to form their exact conjunction in less than a week at precisely 16 degrees which means that they will be sitting atop one another and acting as one dramatic energy shift. This officially occurs on March 30th and 31st; however, in most respects, a conjunction may be exact when two planets are within the same degree. However, many astrologers even use a range of eight to ten degrees of separation.

In this case, it is why you often will feel something going on in the universe and your life because while it may not be exact, it is still beginning to cause ripples in your energy field which will affect you and your life. This is precisely what happens today as the Moon in Taurus strengthens the connection between Venus and Uranus.

The Moon rules your emotional body and feelings and moves much more quickly, changing signs every three days or so, making it able to form a union between Venus and Uranus, who are only seven degrees apart today. Venus is the planet of love, finances, and even real estate, while Uranus is the planet that represents unpredictable change or a shock and awe experience. When these two meet, it signifies that dramatic, unforeseen, and even unpredictable changes will occur within your romantic or professional life.

Of course, looking to see where Taurus shows up within your chart can give you the best idea of what to expect; it is safe to say, especially with the North Node currently in this sensual earth sign as well, that divine changes are underway. What is so interesting is that today’s energy is a bit of a bait and switch.

Everyone is so focused on Pluto moving into Aquarius and Mars taking a dive into Cancer that this energy of dramatic and profound change goes unnoticed and may simply be blamed on other astrology. But make no mistake, just like a seed must crack open and go through dramatic changes before it emerges from the soil, so do you often have to do the same in your life? Trust where the winds of change bring you today, as in Taurus, Venus and Uranus are after creating more stability and growth. You need to remember that life's best parts will always be unplanned.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 24, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It is another day for fixed signs, which means that you are the one that benefits Scorpio. Today, the Moon, Venus, and Uranus all dance about within the earth sign of Taurus. Taurus is the zodiac sign that rules your seventh house or relationship sector, which means whenever this sign is activated, you will be sure to see changes and developments within this area of your life. Just yesterday, Pluto shifted into Aquarius, which rules your fourth house of home and family. There has been a great deal of focus in these two areas of your life for the past few years as the North Node, and Uranus have activated Taurus while Saturn just finished, only to be replaced with Pluto in Aquarius.

Reflect on these two areas of your life; home and relationship. While you have been doing healing, all sorts of work, and planning in terms of growth, you have also felt that nothing has profoundly changed in the ways you desire. That is because what you want, what you need and what will happen is something that you could never have planned for. Today begins the shaking of some deep feelings of intuition that may guide you towards the unexpected as you lean into trusting the process – even if you must admit you have no idea what the process is.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Moon, Venus, and Uranus are all within your zodiac sign, which means you have much activity and energy within your first house. This part of your chart and your life governs your beliefs, needs wants and how you see yourself and the world. It lays the foundation for everything else because you cannot build your desired life without honoring yourself with authentic truth. You have been working on becoming this version of yourself and releasing the need to please others or find stability within the external as Uranus has moved through your zodiac sign since 2018. While its work is not finished, it is also in a phase of rebuilding as it prepares to exit Taurus in about three years. Today though, there is a return to your inner passions and feelings. As much as you try to look at things from a logical and rational space, it does not mean that your own emotions and feelings do not deserve to be a part of the equation. This is where most of the work of your first house exists and where you may also get some surprises today. When you leave space to see what emotions float up, you may realize that the truth was there all along.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Yesterday, Pluto, lord of the underworld, shifted into Aquarius in its first step toward progress. Pluto takes over where Saturn left off and will not bring the hard karmic lessons but the challenge to let yourself and life be transformed – even if it is different than you thought it would be. You are an air sign, so you tend to be more flexible than most; however, as a fixed sign, you also are a doer and sometimes can get so caught up in achieving the work that you forget whether it is something that still aligns with your truth. Today, Moon, Venus, and Uranus activate your fourth house, your sector that rules home, family, and healing.

With the North Node and Uranus here, it has been a part of the lessons and changes associated with your life for the past few years. Still, now today, something important shifts as part of Pluto’s first step into Aquarius and somehow, everything will look different. You may realize that the most surprising thing that can happen is that you want what you said you did not. You will grow in all the ways you have never predicted especially related to your committed relationship and sharing domestic space. Let yourself be surprised, Aquarius, especially if it means you get to love more on your terms.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.