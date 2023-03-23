'Negative Energy' Effects 3 Zodiac Signs' March 24, 2023 Horoscopes

On March 24, 2023, many zodiac signs may feel like we're not being heard, as if we're somehow in a bubble and nobody is paying attention to us. This could bring about extreme reactions, and with Moon conjunct Uranus as our leading transit of the day, three zodiac signs may not take too well to the idea of being ignored. But that's exactly what's in question: are we being ignored, or are we just imagining it? Much of our imagination seems real during the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus. While that sounds like fun, on days like today, it could lead to us making some serious errors in judgment.

Signs like Leo may not have a great time with today's cosmic placement. While other zodiac signs may have no problem rolling with whatever comes their way, others like Scorpio or Aquarius may feel offended by the slightest little thing. Today people are on edge for reasons that are almost petty, and that's the problem: we won't want to admit to why we feel so affronted. We simply feel it and don't want to explain it to anyone.

This adds to the problem as a few of us will be noticeably angry or testy, and because we don't want anyone to know why we feel so on edge, the lack of explanation will work against us. We may even want to be alone; it's that simple, and it's in the explaining and reasoning out the 'whys' that get on our nerves today. We just don't feel we owe anyone an explanation, and the more they ask, as they will, the more hostile and snippy we will get.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 24, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The main reason this day isn't going to bring you joy is because people keep on asking you, "What's wrong?" Can they just stop? Not during Moon conjunct Uranus; they can't. It's as if everyone around you has decided to make your mood into their personal business as if they are here to 'save you from yourself' when you want to spend your mood with yourself. You aren't asking for a fight, you're just not happy, peppy and bursting with love on this day, March 24, 2023, and hey, that happens. That's what it's like being a human being; we get into moods, but the last thing we need is for everyone and their uncle to decide they need to pry information out of us like teeth. You're OK today, Leo; you're just put out by the 'concern' of those around you because it's almost as if they have nothing better to do with their lives outside of focusing on you. Perhaps you are 'that interesting.'

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You will be besieged by people in your life who seem to find you to be the focal point of their existence. What's worse is that you have recently found something out about yourself, and you are totally not into sharing this newfound info. Today, March 24, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus, you will feel a lack of privacy that will drive you absolutely nuts. You can't get a moment alone at work, at home, or even on the streets while walking to get some fresh air. It's like this transit, Moon conjunct Uranus, have you bombarded with people who are all up in your face and wanting to know more, more, more about you. Nobody gets the hint, and if anyone knows how to give a hint, it's you, Scorpio. Wait the day out; things will likely get back on track by tomorrow.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Ordinarily, a transit like Moon conjunct Uranus can work well for you, as you are always available for the kind of energy that comes from Uranus transits. However, today has so much negative Aries energy involved with the deal that all your efforts seem to be off track; you can't get it right today, and while that's not a horrendous big deal to you either, it may start to feel very frustrating — especially when 'friends and helpers' come by to assist you.

You want no help, nor do you need the unsolicited advice of friends who, for some reason, on this day, March 24, come off like grand authorities with very little education to back up their claims. This is a day when you wish very badly for privacy and alone time. While you ordinarily get that simply by wanting it, it appears that during the Moon conjunct Uranus, you will be almost continuously interrupted, no matter what you do or where you do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.