'Self-Doubt' Affects 3 Zodiac Signs On Thursday, March 23, 2023, When Pluto Enters Aquarius

With the transit of Pluto in Aquarius in our midst today, March 23, 2023, we might find that while our intentions are super-duper, our actions fall by the wayside. It's as if halfway through an effort, we conk out, disinterested, wondering why we even bothered to try. It's a day of second-guessing and a lot of self-doubts, but what hurts the most about this day, for certain zodiac signs, is that we really and truly believe in something...until we don't. And that simply vexes us.

The Pluto in Aquarius transit is not necessarily 'negative' but contradictory. During this time frame, our horoscopes are rough.

We will start out believing with all of our heart and soul in something, and with the smallest suggestion that comes from someone who could be a total stranger, we might find that all we believe in starts to unravel; we may find that we are disappointed in ourselves for being that flippant.

How could we be such fervent believers one day, and the next, we are vehemently opposed to the very thing we are dedicated to? That is the Pluto in Aquarius effect.

We may take pride in being original thinkers, and surely, that's a wonderful thing to be proud of until we do an about-face and confuse everyone around us. We may come off as unreliable because of our ability to be one way on one day and a different person the next.

We are jittery and nervous during Pluto in Aquarius, and it doesn't make anyone around us feel safe or able to trust us. It sets us up as unstable in the minds of others, and they will remember that in the future.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 23, 2023:

1. Cancer

During Pluto in Aquarius, you will do something that does not go along with the popular thinking of the people in your immediate circle, but you will do it anyway, and you will believe that you've done the right thing.

Now, here's the thing: while you have every right to do whatever you're doing despite what others think of you, you must prepare for the backlash, as it is coming. This may weaken your resolve, Cancer.

You may want to please people-please and make sure that nobody suddenly starts to dislike you, but then again, your principals will tell you to stay the course and maintain your position.

Pluto in Aquarius makes us all feel like rebels, but are we rebels for any real reason, or are we just in the mood to disturb things because perhaps we are bored? Before shaking the tree, make sure you can handle the fruit that falls on your head.

2. Scorpio

It's tough for you to admit that you ever did anything wrong, and the truth is, you also happen to be very good at whatever it is that you do; however, you are wrong sometimes.

On March 23, 2023, during the transit of Pluto in Aquarius, you will find that you, once again, cannot admit that you've done something so offensive and tricky, that if you do admit it, you'd be very angry with yourself.

You have every right in the world to live the life and lifestyle of your choice, but recently, you've started to take over the environment, meaning you are becoming oppressive to others — you are in the way. And for you, Scorpio, this is a concept you cannot grasp easily.

You are preventing others from feeling comfortable simply because you've adopted an attitude of foreboding threat. Just take it down a notch, that's all. You don't need to rebel all over everyone's face.

3. Sagittarius

This could be a day of great learning for you, and knowing you, you will find a way to get something out of it all, but until you do, you may spend a good portion of this day feeling shocked or disappointed.

During Pluto in Aquarius, you will feel as though something in your life has been challenged, and it will be your automatic instinct to do as you've always done: reject it, reject it, reject it. But what about your personal motto of 'live and let live?'

On March 23, you will either prove to yourself that you are a fraud or you can genuinely move with the times by accepting someone or something for who or what they are.

You may get stuck in your old ways for a while, but it's very Sagittarius of you to progress. This day will definitely offer you a major challenge. Will you accept or condemn?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.