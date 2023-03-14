March 15, 2023 Horoscopes Feel 'Difficult' For 3 Zodiac Signs

The horoscopes for March 15, 2023, feel difficult for three zodiac signs. With our Moon in Capricorn on this date, March 15, 2023, we are bound to go looking for trouble. And because it's the Ides of March, we will find it. If you open the book of knowledge, prepare to find the truth, as they say.

And because our energy will be so Capricorn-oriented today, we will want nothing less than the full truth, but, as it's also said, 'Can we take the truth?' That is the question of the day, as both the desire to know and the knowledge of the truth both come forth under the Moon in Capricorn.

The Ides of March means very little, other than the fact that this historical date is one that refers to Julius Caesar being radically betrayed by his pal, Brutus.

History doesn't repeat itself again and again on its anniversary, but there's a vibe that comes with this superstitious date, and it's one that has us believing that somehow this day is 'bad luck.' In fact, outside of the occasional Friday the 13th, The Ides of March, which always falls on the 15th, is the next big celebrity when it comes to bad luck days.

What pushes this day over the edge is that on this particular 15th, we are joined by the Moon in Capricorn, and that means the three zodiac signs in astrology will get themselves into far-reaching bad moods that affect everything we do and will result in a condition far worse than what we bargained for.

In fact, the idea of 'bargaining' is big during the Moon in Capricorn. What 'gets' us today is hubris; we think we are untouchable, and we believe we can get away with it all. Boom. Not happening. Not today. Not March 15, 2023.

Horoscopes for three zodiac signs feel difficult on Wednesday, March 15, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you tend to trust your gut and instincts, you are less accustomed to working with facts because if facts don't align with what your gut tells you, you ignore the facts. Today is one of those days where things like 'the truth' are things you choose to take less seriously. During the Moon in Capricorn, your behavior will prove you to be foolish, and if you press it, you'll end up looking like a fool to others, as well.

You may try to sweet talk your way out of something, or even into something, but because you are not in touch with the reality of whatever it is you are involved with, you'll only come off as naive, and perhaps even...pushy. As the day progresses, you will find that you know less and less about this thing that you believe you're an expert in, and your lack of understanding will end up being the very thing that excludes you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today brings you a strange set of circumstances that have you believing that everything will work out when everything is going to do nothing of the sort. This, in its odd way, will feel like a betrayal. In other words, you will put yourself into a situation built upon the idea that you truly believe what you're doing when you are clueless.

On March 15, 2023, you will experience the tricky nature of the Moon in Capricorn, which will come to you as 'wrong knowledge.' Because you are too prideful to admit to 'not knowing,' you will end up acting on that pride and getting yourself into further trouble. You may still not accept that you're wrong at that point, which means the downward spiral has more in store for you. Stop and think, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Here you are, and during those last few days of Pisces, you're going to get to experience just how overly sensitive and emotional you can be. While the Moon in Capricorn is not exactly an emotional transit, it's for that reason alone that you will feel that no one has any sympathy for you. The lack of sympathy for whatever you are going through at this time is palpable, and not only do you resent it, you feel like crying over it.

It's as if today's transit came around just to show you that nobody cares, which, of course, isn't necessarily true, but it will certainly feel that way. What makes this day so hard for you is that the Moon in Capricorn's energy shuts you out of the loop; you are 'too emotional' for other people to deal with, and so, en masse, they will decide that you don't belong in their group.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.