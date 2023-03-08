Why The Weekly Horoscopes For March 12 - 18, 2023 Will Be Quite Stressful For 3 Zodiac Signs

So, why will the weekly horoscope for three zodiac signs feel stressful, March 12 - 18, 2023? Well, this week three signs feel the effects of the stellium between the Sun, Mercury and Neptune in Pisces, and this fuels tension in their weekly horoscopes from March 12 - 18, 2023.

Staying focused will be the week's main theme to beat these astrological forces, as the distractions are both plentiful and divisive, especially on March 16, 2023. One of our main stress factors will come from overthinking

We are looking at a relatively smooth start that may act as an inspiring way to go about things until we head off at the pass-by transits like Mars square Neptune, which instantly wreck our confidence levels and place us at 'square one.'

This means that we might start a project and immediately have to shut it down due to poor management or insufficient funding. Financial upsets are bound to happen this week as Pluto leaves Capricorn while squaring Venus all week, and as we all know, even the stupidest of money problems have a way of eating into our souls.

What we have to avoid doing is going too far overboard in our reaction to these financial problems. We have to separate ourselves from the ego. We must stand up and say, "It's only money!" And if there's one thing that rises above all other notions, we can't let money problems get in the way of our love lives.

Why the weekly horoscopes for March 12 - 18, 2023 feel stressful for these three zodiac signs:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all OK, Aries; you've been down this road before, and no doubt you'll be going through this kind of week again, but as for now, you just have to maintain your cool and get through it. March 12 - 18, 2023 brings you a few transits that might make your life feel temporarily intolerable. You can't seem to get along with anyone, and oddly enough, even when you keep your distance and stay out of arguments that you would ordinarily want to dominate, those arguments seem to seek you out.

The bottom line is all about money and security...and overthinking everything into a state of nuttiness. You may even find yourself laughing hysterically over some bill that you need to pay 'yesterday.' It's that kind of week, nothing is personal, and everything is pressing. Sheesh!

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Weeks like this one are fortunately sparing, and yet when they do show up, ripe with a bunch of cosmic transits that seem hellbent on destroying your peace, you simply deal. You're good at this, Libra; you know that nothing is forever and that if you have to put yourself out for the sake of something financial and dread-inducing, then so be it.

You aren't going to 'like' this week as it will definitely be putting you through your paces, but you will deal with it, as that is what you do best. You may end up having to spend a LOT more money on something that was part of the original plan, but if you don't pay up, then you'll be in trouble. You are not the person that accepts that kind of life, so you'll do what you are required to do, and all will be well in the end.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Being diligent is rough for you, as there's that side to you that is wild and demanding freedom and rebellion. Unfortunately, those dreams will need to be placed on the back burner during the week of March 12 - 18, as you will need to come up with something a little more down to earth than pipe dreams and calls for freedom. Diligence has its price, and that price is money itself.

Money issues will be dealt with, and while you might find that a slap in the face of your childish ways, you'll still tend to what is needed. You may even find that paying your bills feels good, somehow. It will feel peaceful to know that once you do what you must, you won't be bothered again for a long while. Just do it, Sagittarius. You're still the same warrior, just a bill-paying warrior now. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.