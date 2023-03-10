3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Selfish In Love' During Mercury Sextile Uranus On March 11, 2023

Every now and then, we are told to be 'selfish' when it comes to love — to demand what we want and to own our true feelings. The word 'selfish' tends to have a bad rap, which is exactly why so many of us avoid it and, thus, end up being a little too unselfish in our ways. This is how we become doormats, and this is how, in romantic relationships, we end up staying with people we know are not good for us. If only we spoke up, didn't give it all away, and weren't so wishy-washy when it came to standing up for what we believe in.

During Mercury sextile Uranus, we will have the chance to reclaim ourselves, in so much as transit allows us to feel good about being, well, selfish. Once we realize that being selfish isn't criminal, we can use it to help heal our lives. Sometimes a person has to be a little selfish to get things done and to be selfish in a positive way; we have to own the idea that we come first. We are number one, always, always, always.

While this may be easier for some signs than others, three zodiac signs will benefit highly from the power that enables us due to Mercury sextile Uranus energy. This transit brings out a fearlessness when it comes to standing up for one's self, and on this day, March 11, 2023, we will warm to that energy and use it for our own 'selfish' purposes. "Stand aside; it's MY turn."

During Mercury sextile Uranus on March 11, 2023, these three zodiac signs are selfish in love:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While it might be naturally assumed that you would be selfish with it comes to love, the truth is that you're much more of a softy than people think you are. Just because you are strong-willed and fierce doesn't necessarily mean you've always been able to stand up for yourself in relationships. As only YOU know, you've backed down way too many times for your comfort, and during Mercury sextile Uranus, it will hit you hard: there is no need to keep on taking it.

You need to set boundaries between you and your partner, and if they don't set them, then it's definitely up to you. No more relying on someone else to dictate how you move through this relationship. Today marks your independence in love, Aries. You can continue to love your person, but you will no longer sit back and give until you are so depleted that there's nothing left to you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How many times have you experienced that sensation that you just gave away way too much of your time, energy and love? Countless times, no doubt. During the transit of Mercury sextile Uranus on March 11, 2023, you will come to terms with something you don't like to admit: you are not selfish enough. Whoa, who even questions something like that? It will hit you like a ton of bricks, this idea that you need to start fending for yourself.

It's not that your love relationship needs defense, but heck, Scorpio, where do you come into this? Good old strong Scorpio has a secret life, and this secret can no longer stay under wraps. What you need is to demand space, independence and autonomy from your partner. You want some downtime, and you need to be selfish about this because THIS IS YOUR LIFE we're talking about here.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing that really bothers you, it's the regret you feel every time you let your partner do something that you don't want them to do. You hold it in, and you let it pass because you are trying to be 'the bigger person.' The only problem with being the bigger person is that it's a bald-faced lie: you're not the bigger person, you're YOU, and you have needs that demand to be fulfilled.

The days are over when you let your partner get the better of you simply because you were pretending to be a bodhisattva in the relationship. You need to get nervous, Sagittarius. On March 11, 2023, during the transit of Mercury sextile Uranus, you will get your chance. Don't blow it. If there's something you don't want, then say it. If there's something you DO want, then say it. Speak up, be direct and if someone thinks it's selfish of you, then who cares!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.