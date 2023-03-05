3 Zodiac Signs Who Regret Sharing A Secret During Moon Opposite Mercury On March 6, 2023

On March 6, 2023 regret opening up to someone they love during the Moon opposite Mercury. They share a secret and wonder if things will change now that someone they love knows the truth.

Have you ever felt so close to someone that you feel the only way to get closer to them is by telling them something about yourself that only you know? In building relationships, whether friendships or romances, part of the fun of 'getting to know each other' is sharing the stories of our lives.

And, in some cases, that means taking things to the next level by revealing something about ourselves that is highly personal — and cannot be shared with anyone else.

On this day, March 6, 2023, three zodiac signs in astrology may be swayed by the effect that comes off of the transit called Moon opposite Mercury. This transit could be associated with the term, 'loose lips sink ships.'

This means that while Moon opposite Mercury is in the sky, we may want to say a little too much, and in doing so, we may put ourselves in a tight spot; now 'they' know about us.

This feeling of oversharing might make us feel vulnerable or exposed. However, it may also be too late. We said our secret aloud, and now, we have to hope that the person we've just shared this secret with doesn't tell anyone else.

Because Mercury is the planet that rules communication, we must be careful with what we speak about on this day, mainly because we WANT to speak.

That's the Moon opposite Mercury effect; we want to blab our secrets, and in doing so, we have to prepare for the feeling of regret because today is the day we may end up regretting that we've just shared so much with someone with who now has this sudden 'power' over us.

The three zodiac signs who regret opening up during the Moon opposite Mercury on March 6, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may not instantly regret sharing a deep, dark secret with a friend you trust, but you will...and it's not because of them, but because time has taught you that it's best to keep the dark stuff to yourself.

During the Moon opposite Mercury, you'll be excited to have found someone you can casually talk to without fearing them turning on you. However, that 'other' side of you, Gemini, will immediately regret speaking aloud. You can't rescind this information now, as it's already 'out there,' so you may want to play it down. The person you've shared your secret with isn't necessarily invested in your personal information, and they may not 'care' as much as you do.

You can relax with this, Gemini; this person probably wasn't paying as much attention to your big reveal as you thought they were. Always remember, people, are in their worlds, first and foremost.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Whenever you want to bring someone closer to you, like a new friend or lover, you want them to know who you are. It's a Leo thing; you folks like exposing yourself, being 'seen,' and wanting to be known. You also have a sneaky little desire to shock, and being that we all come with some secret, you plan on shocking your person with some facts about your life.

During Moon opposite Mercury, you will need to overshare, perhaps putting yourself in a precarious position. On March 6, you'll confidently tell someone something and instantly regret telling them...and why?

Because you haven't vetted this person for honesty, you spoke out of turn because you felt like being impressive and dark, and now you're 'out there,' completely exposed and vulnerable. Can this person be trusted? Time will tell.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The last thing you enjoy is feeling too vulnerable in front of another person. While you aren't about to freak out publicly over this, on the inside, you will find that on this day, March 6, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you will deeply regret sharing a secret with one person particular.

What were you thinking? You know this person's propensity for drama and how they love to learn 'new and interesting' things about a person so that they can later hold them against them. Whoa, did you make a mistake, Libra?

Here's the upside: you can play it down. You can let this person who now holds the power of holding your secret against you know that you really don't care if they expose you or not. You can disarm this person by showing indifference. Today is your big lesson day, and during Moon opposite Mercury, you'll learn that some things need to be kept quiet.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.