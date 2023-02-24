3 Zodiac Signs Have Difficult Horoscopes During Moon Square Mercury On February 25, 2023

If you've ever found yourself accidentally saying something so caustic that it offends everyone around you, welcome to today's horoscope for February 25,2023, where the words flow freely and just might get us in major trouble if we're not careful.

Certain zodiac signs tend to blurt like crazy on days like this because we have the semi-troubling transit of Moon square Mercury.

This transit will have three zodiac signs saying way too many things without thinking first.

This promises to be a rough day for anyone who who speaks too freely and those who receive that harmful or careless speech. While this may not be the day to take it all too personally, Moon square Mercury will prod the ego a bit, and even if what is said, or what we say to someone, is not that bad, what will stand out the most is the nerve.

It's not the content that counts here today; it's the fact that we have the nerve to be so foolish.

Some of us will get into hot water with people we know from the workplace, so know that this kind of mishap-behavior isn't restricted to any area. We will act on impulse and end up making life harder for ourselves. We may even end up feeling like children who are scolded for our rude behavior.

There may not even be a way to control this, as it seems to be several people's destiny to blurt their way into isolation. Nobody likes having a rude person around, and if we try to pass our rudeness off as "I was just being funny," it won't go well.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes thanks to Moon Square Mercury on February 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's any zodiac sign here who can sometime feel as though being rude is their birthright, it's Aries. You can sometimes be rude under the guise of being pointed and honest, but sadly whomever you point that rudeness toward doesn't see it that way. What makes today so exquisitely rough is that, once again, you'll have the ability to tear someone's world apart with the power of your words if you choose.

While you may not think you HURT people when you act this way, what is spoken can be hard to take back. During Moon square Mercury, you may not be able to control yourself. You feel you are entitled to say whatever you want.

Why should anyone get so upset with you if you feel you're only saying it in good humor? Whether you mean to or not, you may come off as narcissistic and selfish, but if anyone dares to confront you; you'll only have more hurtful words for them.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You tend to play the part of the shrink around friends, family, strangers and co-workers. You think you have the keenest insight into everyone around you, and you end up thrusting what you believe to be your genius onto everyone. You tend to psychoanalyze everyone, and what you have never seemed to catch on to is that no one wants to be psychoanalyzed.

Perhaps you do this because you are insecure about yourself in certain ways. So you deflect the spotlight off your shortcomings and onto whomever you can get your hands on or your voice.

Today, during Moon square Mercury, you'll again tread upon someone's boundaries because you feel it's your duty as the world's greatest genius psychoanalyst. You may be resented for your nerve and isolated for your actions if you don't read the room and decide to step on the emotional toes of someone you care about.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are neither psychoanalyst nor a therapist, Virgo. You are honest, sometimes rude, and tend to have a lack of filter when speaking. At certain times, this works for you, and you may even be respected for this bold approach.

However, on February 25, 2023, during Moon square Mercury, your may be unappreciated and resented for your brutal honesty. Even if you think you're revealing some obvious truth, you may not even know what's going on with the person you feel you have a right to insult, and as a result, you may get it all wrong.

The real problem, which the Moon square Mercury definitely exacerbates, is that once you start talking negatively about someone, you won't be able to stop. And you'll recognize the need to stop, too, but you won't. You'll continue until every last word in your head is eliminated.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.