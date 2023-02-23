The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Ignore Them During Moon Square Pluto On February 24, 2023

Being ignored by friends is the most frustrating thing, especially when we are clueless about why it's happening. This is the day when we are ghosted by friends, ignored by acquaintances and pushed to the side by the people we believe should include us in everything.

We will feel saddened and put out by this series of unfortunate events, and if we trace back to the reasons why, while we might not know the earthly reasons, we can trust that the cosmic reason for being ignored comes to us as a result of moon square Pluto's presence in the sky.

Today will be impossible to deal with the more sensitive zodiac signs, and for some, the feeling of being disregarded or ghosted will be hard to bear. We may spend hours wondering what we did wrong.

What on earth did we do that offended someone so badly that they felt the need to shut us out of their lives over it? Are we really that bad? No, no, of course, we are not bad, and none of this is our 'fault.' We're just living in a world filled with egos, and sometimes those egos grasp control by doing stupid things like ignoring the people that care about them.

When we ignore people, we take control. So, if you are being ignored, know this; whoever is ignoring you or disrespecting you to the degree that you don't know what the next move will be, this person is pulling a power play on you.

If you and this person work it out, understand that this might be the beginning of a pattern. Be careful of those who ignore you without explanation; don't let Moon square Pluto ruin you because it ruined your friendship with the control freak playing you.

The three zodiac signs whose friends ignore them during the Moon square Pluto on February 24, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What really blows your mind today, Leo is that you cannot believe the nerve of this one person who seems to be ignoring you. What? How is it possible that someone you call 'friend' can go to such lengths to let you know that you mean so little to them that you are easily ignored and possibly shunned?

It's possible, and it's happening on February 24, during Moon square Pluto. This transit is not kind and never will be, and if there are any lessons to be learned while it's in the sky, then it's to take everything with a grain of salt.

That means to lighten up your attitude and don't take it as seriously as you are; you are giving way too much thought and energy to a person who has chosen to disrespect you, and if you think of it this way, you might get by.

Your 'friend' has decided to shut you out of their life. Is it really worth your time to fret over this, considering they made a choice to remove you? Time to bring back that Leo pride. Step it up.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been down this road before, where someone in your life suddenly turns on you for reasons you do not know. You are someone who is not about to change for anyone as you are perfectly fine as you are, but you can't help but feel that you're being ignored because whoever it is that's ignoring you must not like you very much.

While you do enjoy being liked, and it does hurt when you're not, you are also someone who can easily tap into the colder side of your heart where you feel protected. During Moon square Pluto, it's hard to escape the feeling of rejection, and you will probably spend most of your day pushing away the feelings that are bubbling up inside you. If you let those feelings rise, you will be sad and teary-eyed.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Like Virgo's defensive stance on being ignored, you, too, will understand that on this day, during Moon square Pluto, someone will shut you out of their life without a word. Your first response is shock, but you numb that shock so quickly that you pretend to notice that nothing has gone wrong hardly.

You aren't as shocked by their sudden decision to ghost you as you are by the fact that you are ghosted in the first place.

In other words, being ghosted is worse than knowing why you were ghosted.

You sense that perhaps you did do something wrong and that this is how they are reacting to you, but to take it this far is beyond you. You wonder why this friend can't just confront you or why they've decided to take the cowardly route instead of talking it out with you, but you may never know.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.