The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 18, 2023

There's a vibe that comes with today, thanks to the transit, Moon conjunct Mercury on February 18, 2023, and it makes three zdiac signs with rough horoscopes feel as though nothing we do matters.

We try to voice our opinion and yet we feel as though we've become invisible. We try to let people know that our voice counts and it's as if there's something standing in the way between them and us; something prohibitive.

What makes this day feel rough is that we KNOW we exist and that we're important (relatively) and yet, nobody seems to notice us, and that is unnerving!

On February 18, three zodiac signs will feel undue pressure because of transit Moon conjunct Mercury. This cosmic event will have us questioning whether or not we ARE important, or has this been a pipe dream all along?

Are we irrelevant now, dismissed, obsolete? How did we come to feeling this way, when only yesterday we were on top of our game?

What we are experiencing is cosmic turbulence. It messes with our minds, because what else do we have that can translate things like emotions, neglect, fear or even paranoia? Our minds will be taking us on a journey today, and whether we signed up for this adventure or not, we may get to see exactly what our minds can do when insecurity rules the day.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today puts you in a strange position; you have just learned something about yourself that is both good and bad, and what you need more than anything is someone to share your story with.

That's where things are less than favorable, because on this day, February 18, 2023, during Moon conjunct Mercury, you won't find anyone who wants to spend enough time with you to actually hear you out.

That's not to say you're not loved, as you are, but it is to say that everyone is so preoccupied with their own lives that they have no time for you, and this is the day you need them the most.

What's going on in your life is handleable. You will make it though no matter what, but today makes you feel all alone in your journey, and for you, Taurus, that feels rough.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The only thing that makes you notice that today is a little rougher than your average rough day, is that you can't seem to find someone to talk to.

Yes, this seems to be the theme of today, and with Moon conjunct Mercury at the helm, it doesn't look like relief is coming too soon.

That's where you need to pick yourself up and deal with it, on your own.

You are used to sharing your grief or upsets with others, and you don't do it to burden them, but to relieve yourself — as you should. What gets your goat today is that you have no one to turn to, and that could make your misery turn into anger and resentment.

Try to avoid blaming others for not being there, as they have lives to live themselves, and being that Moon conjunct Mercury is not always kind to everyone, they may be going through their own thing.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Before you go off on a nihilistic trip about how people stink and that you can never rely on them for anything, take a breath and step away from this kind of thinking for a minute.

During Moon conjunct Mercury, you may be tempted to overthink things, Sagittarius, and as you sometimes do, you polarize your reactions to so much of what you witness.

It's not the 'worst day in the world' nor is it the kind of day that should get you so down that you can't function.

What's wrong with this day is your perception of it; yes, there is an isolating factor that comes alone with Moon conjunct Mercury, but just because you find yourself all alone with your opinions, doesn't mean you have to burn the world down. Take it easy, Sagittarius, you know this will pass.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.