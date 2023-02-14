The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Say, "I Love You," During Mercury Conjunct Pluto On February 15, 2023

When three zodiac signs say, "I love you," for the first time to someone special it will be during the Mercury Pluto transit on February 15, 2023.

Mercury is all about communications, and it will be joined with Pluto, the planet of transformation and the revealer of secrets. Which is why on February 15, 2023 it will complete the fifth astrological degree. This degree is about bravery, courage, and the expression of bold thoughts and ideas. The fifth degree relates to the zodiac sign Leo, who loves the spotlight. Nothing is harder to say than "I love you," but three zodiac signs will find the courage to do just that.

So, for three zodiac signs, this planetary combo will do its best to push them right into the spotlight, where blunt, honest, and bold communication is the only thing that's on our minds.

What's meant by this is that, on February 15, 2023, during a transit called Mercury conjunct Pluto, we will feel a desperate need to say something...big.

We have a secret to tell, and it's something very important on our minds, and we need to get it out. There is no 'sooner or later' with Mercury conjunct Pluto there is only the now moment, and this now moment belongs to the idea of telling someone that you love them.

And so, for those three zodiac signs born beneath the Sun signs Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius, this may just end up being our lucky day or at least, the day we get to say what's on our minds to the ones we are in love with.

Many of us do not feel the need to dawdle around in a relationship we want to get to the point, and during Mercury conjunct Pluto, we will definitely be doing just that. Today is the day we confess our mad love (well, hopefully not TOO mad) for another, and today is also the day we see how they react to our confession. What might be advised on a day like this is to really think out what you want to say, before you say it.

You don't have to rehearse it to death, because you want this confession to sound honest and spontaneous, but you also want to make sure you don't just blurt out something inane — in the name of love. If your sign is mentioned here today, then take care to do it the right way.

Luck is on your side, and so is the power of communication; make the best of it, zodiac signs!

The three zodiac signs who say, "I love you," during Mercury conjunct Pluto on February 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The funny thing about you, Gemini, is that you could either way with a transit like Mercury conjunct Pluto. On one hand, you could keep this crush concept to yourself, and end up never sharing your feelings with the person you are crushing on, and, on the other hand, there's a part of you that wants to leap to the challenge.

It's true, you've had your eyes on someone for a while now and you feel that you could love them to the day they day...but then, that would put you in a relationship, and that's where the hesitation begins.

You will more than likely be swayed towards making the bold move, and you will tell your crush how you feel today, but there will always be a part of you that kinda-sorta hopes they don't crush on you in return.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury conjunct Pluto has got you feeling antsy and...ready. You have had something on your mind and tonight is the night where you get to live that out. Live what out, you ask? Live out the idea of finally getting up close and personal with the one you've been crushing on for days...weeks...months.

You absolutely cannot keep it in anymore, and the main reason you haven't approached this person before this date, February 15, is because you have been either too shy or too fearful of their response.

Today's got you feeling fearless, and you feel that even if they do reject you, you won't care, because now it's all about getting this information out of your system and into the ether.

What works in your favor is that your impulsive burst of energy will be appealing to the person you crush on, so things may just work out in your favor after all, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have a crush on someone, and you are not sure if you want to approach them, or tell them how you feel. You don't want to ruin the friendship with this kind of 'no more friend zone' idea. You no longer wish to keep things in the friend zone, and during Mercury conjunct Pluto, you'll make the executive decision to just SAY IT.

There's a part of you that believes you are not good enough, or rather, someone this person might say 'no' to, if pushed. Why you like them so much is beyond you, but you can't help it; they've just gotten under your skin and now you want more than friendship from them.

You are a good communicator, Sagittarius; figure out a 'speech' and just go for it. What is the life about if we don't take risks? Even if they don't go for it, you can still remain great friends, so don't sweat it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.