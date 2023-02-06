The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscope On February 7, 2023

If only we could just get away with today without feeling like we're being punished for something we've done in a past life. Yes, it's that kind of day; we feel as though we're trying to do the right thing, and yet, everything we do seems to upset someone around us.

There's a reason why all of our best efforts go unnoticed today, and that is because of the two hostile transits that influence our day: Moon square Mars, and Moon opposition Venus.

And with that last transit, we may reach our limits when it comes to what we believe is fair, as this transit isn't just happy with the hostile Mars appearance; it wants our love lives to be of concern, and that's how the Venus transit makes itself known.

While certain zodiac signs will react harder to Moon square Mars, there will be those of us who are straight-up reactionaries to Moon opposition Venus. Of the three zodiac signs that are most affected by these transits, we will see that the most common feeling today is hostility. We are hostile toward the people we love most, and the people we love most may not understand this sudden personality change.

This may be the day when we have to take our loved ones aside and explain to them that we are not perfect people and that on occasion, such as the occasion known as 'today,' we are hostile, angry, unruly, and non-communicative. It would be a very good idea to create that disclaimer right now, signs, the one that says, "I'll be back and right as rain...just give me a day to work this out."

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It really doesn't take much for you to fly off the handle, and even though you know this doesn't exactly make you look stable (or professional, depending on the situation) you sometimes can't help yourself. During Moon square Mars, you will find that you are going back to your old ways and that because you find something utterly distasteful, you feel that you have every right to knock it out of your orbit.

You are the very meaning of intolerance on this day, February 7, you will read someone the riot act...simply because they dared to stand up for themselves.

While you can appreciate the idea of a strong person defending what they believe in, you are also pretty picky when it comes to that, as well, and during Moon square Mars, you won't care what causes a person to stick up for their own selves; all you know is that you dislike it and that you're DONE.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You sometimes wonder when it's going to get better, as that's how it's supposed to be, right? It gets better, right? Well, yes, Taurus, it does get better, but we have to forgive ourselves for feeling blue as sometimes we can't help it.

And during Moon square Mars, we can't help it, that is for sure.

Rather than hop on board with your positivity plan, you might take a day off today, so that you can feel sorry for yourself.

You're not the pity party sort, and so you aren't bugging other people today, but you will withdraw into your own version of isolation, just to think. What you need to keep in mind today is that your thoughts can lead to harsh realizations, and you might not want to understand them as of yet.

Today is the day you get stuck in hostile emotions; you will search for a way out and you will eventually find yourself on higher ground. Do not worry too, too much, Taurus.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will be speaking with someone today who will get to know just how rude you can be if pushed. You are working directly with Moon square Mars energy, and it's got you feeling feisty and angry; you are just hoping for a fight, and you know how that works out if you seek, you find, and the rest is bitter history.

You can't put certain thoughts out of your head, and it may cause you anxiety.

You are very much the right candidate for meditation or something that can divert your hostile energy into something akin to light. You are the only one who really gets to feel the pain of being hostile and angry, and while other people in your life will part the seas just to get out of your life of fire, the only person you'll be truly upsetting today is your own self.

