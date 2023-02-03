The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Easy During Mercury Sextile Neptune On February 6, 2023

Three zodiac signs want love that's easy during Mercury sextile Neptune on February 5, 2023.

Mercury sextile Neptune belongs to the dreamers; this transit supports the idea of turning inwards to seek knowledge from inner sources.

We dare to think outside the box during transits like this, and while this is not exactly the transit that makes dreams come true, we will get a taste of what it's like to look forward to making those dreams come true someday.

Our inner searches come up with a very tangible idea: we want simplicity. We can find what we want through simplicity.

Through simplicity, we can hear ourselves think, and during Mercury sextile Neptune, 'thinking' creates results.

How this pertains to our love lives is just as simple: if we can keep our romantic lives as drama free as possible...and yes, this IS possible, then we will be living our best lives. We want easy love during Mercury sextile Neptune, and for these three zodiac signs, this is not just a cute phrase; it's the law. Easy or bust.

We've all experienced watching something go from simple and basic to wildly misunderstood and grossly overwrought.

In fact, some couples seem to thrive on it, as not a day in their partnered lives goes by without a thrilling fight or devastatingly insulting verbal sparring. Perhaps this is the good life for some, but for those three zodiac signs who are through with ignorant love games, we not only crave easy love; we settle for nothing less.

The three zodiac signs who want love that's easy during Mercury sextile Neptune on February 6, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today's transit only adds to your already established feeling of wanting things to be easy. That umbrella phrase covers everything in your life; you have learned enough by now to know that so much of what goes on is unnecessary and that, in your personal experience, love and relationship do not need to be constantly tired.

You have come to know that if you are to be the best you can be, then you need a relatively clean slate to work on; this means that in love, you don't like to hold secrets and do not want to sweep the nasty bits under the rug.

You want everything in the open so both parties can live without drama. Mercury sextile Neptune inspires you to remain true to your desires. You want it easy, and that's the end of that.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've seen enough drama to last you a lifetime, and you know that you started much of it. It just so happens that you are also very smart and that if something becomes uncomfortable enough, it takes little time to figure out how to get it right.

Today brings that knowledge to the forefront for you, as you understand that you are just not into all the drama that came along with your previous affairs. You feel like you have 'just so much time' to waste on mania and that at this point in your life, if you are to be involved with another person, then you need to have an easy life with them.

Drama no longer entices you; perhaps it never really did. You opt for easy love if such a choice is presented to you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mercury sextile Neptune brings out a side to you that you are very familiar with, and it usually comes with a memory of an old love affair and how it went wrong. You don't spend time in regret, nor do you go over what exactly went wrong, but you do know that whatever broke the two of you up had nothing to do with simplicity or ease.

Your experience shows you that trauma results from complex emotions, especially when those emotions are never simplified or explained. You are no longer interested in having a romance based on anything more than simplicity.

You want it easy, and why wouldn't you? This is your life, and as a Sagittarius, you know how precious that is; you don't want to compromise your standards so that you can suffer for the sake of some complicated love affair.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.