The Secret Way All Men Want To Be Touched

Learning how to touch your man is essential to your relationship's success, growth, and development. Many women do not know how to touch a man, and learning this skill is needed for a healthy intimate connection. Touching is a skill that, for the most part, has been forgotten and replaced with other activities, like shopping at the mall.
Most women just assume that because they are beautiful and smart, have a great body, know how to dress, and have a great job they have the full package men are looking for. But some of these "perfect" women have no clue how to properly touch a man. You can only be good at what you spend your time practicing. What men truly desire is as simple as being touched the right way.
Unfortunately, women's failure to understand this will lead men to naturally seek the attention of other women who have mastered this sought-after skill. Ladies, this can't be purchased with a credit card. It can only come from within you. This is often the first reason why men cheat.
Most men can be quite cowardly and are afraid to hurt your feelings by telling you that you are lacking in some area of the relationship. They would rather avoid an argument and remain silent but in most cases, silence leads to eventual separation.
Touching is obviously not just about sex, and it should not be something you do once a day. It should be done by both parties throughout the day.
Here are some of the most-desired touches all men want:
1. Hugs and kisses
When you wake up with the MOYD (man of your dreams), your first thought should be to kiss and hug him. Even if he is asleep, give him a big kiss. These are the little things you often take for granted but that will carry your love through to eternity. We guarantee that this one act if practiced daily, will greatly improve and in some cases even heal a broken relationship.
Kisses and hugs are free but are sure to set the tone for the day and for your relationship. Oh, so you don't believe us? Try it for 30 days, and we guarantee it will bring you and your mate closer together and happier. Look at each hug and kiss like a bank deposit into your relationship savings account; each hug and kiss will be stored in the MOYD's internal memory bank. It will also show him that you are thinking about him first, even before your favorite pot of morning coffee.
It's amazing that this one act costs you nothing, yet so many women and men fail to do it. Practicing this one act every morning will greatly improve your relationship. If you are not doing this, start now. It's free and can only be given from your heart. This is what makes it so special.
Practicing giving a hug and a kiss daily will not only help you keep the MOYD, but it will help you constantly attract positive people. The energy you put out leaves a blueprint that you can't see but remains present at all times. So practice, practice, practice, and remember the old saying: "A hug and kiss a day will keep the relationship doctor away."
2. Massage
A woman shows she has no clue how to touch a man when she massages one side of his body and leaves the other alone. What? Who does that? We know you may be a little guilty, but don't be embarrassed. We are here to help you fix the problem before it's too late.
Knowing how to properly touch a man is a reflection of your past experiences or lack thereof. If you went and paid for a massage, and they only did one half of your body, you would probably never return to that massage parlor, and leave feeling very unbalanced. A woman who unknowingly massages only half of the MOYD will leave him feeling the same way: irritated. He will be screaming inside, "What about the other side of my body, and why doesn't she know how to do this?"
You'd better believe that Becky down the street knows this most sought-after skill. So you may have a great career, but Becky has the skills of touch. She is good because she has a lot of practice and you do not. Always remember the objective of any relationship is to have balance.
The probability of a man leaving or cheating on you with another woman will greatly increase if you fail to understand how to perfect the basic skills of touch. Knowing how to touch a man is the equivalent of knowing how to speak to the MOYD. They both carry equal weight and are essential tools you need for your relationship kit.
What's even more interesting is that none of the reasons a man will leave or cheat on a woman cost her anything to learn. They are all obtained by your desire to learn, and your willingness to improve yourself and your relationship with the MOYD.
