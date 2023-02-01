The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Get A Date During The Moon Square Jupiter On February 2, 2023

Can't get a date? Thank the Moon square Jupiter for that. But consider this: if you can't get a date and put in the effort to do so, you may want to entertain the idea that you have just been spared a fate worse than death.

Well, maybe not that bad, but the point of today is to watch how the Moon square Jupiter works its wily ways to help you, even if that help comes in the form of denying you a proper date.

In other words, you've been saved. This planetary transit has come to spare you because Jupiter doesn't bring us hard times; it helps us to cope with hard times. If we love the idea of being in love, we can also become quite reckless.

We want what we want, which sometimes leads us into relationships with people who are not right for us, but that only shows later. First comes the date, and that first connection will be nipped in the bud on this day, February 2, 2023.

If you could not get a date during another transit, we'd have a different topic of conversation here, but if you are born under one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, you are being spared.

This is a day for gratitude, even though it may not feel that way. If you identify more with being the rejected lover, you will suffer this day out; however, if you see this as a gift, that 'not' being able to get a date is somehow a blessing, then you will ride this day out in peace. Jupiter transits are always our friend, even if the messages seem mixed up.

The three zodiac signs who can't get a date during the Moon square Jupiter on February 2, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have been known to be somewhat passive-aggressive regarding love and your love affairs; you expect certain things to happen, but you don't let your partners know what you want, so when you don't get what you want, you plummet into disappointment. Something similar is about to happen today, a passive-aggressive move that will turn out to be your power play.

This means you feel pressured to date but don't want to date. So, on this day, during moon square Jupiter, you put yourself in the position of being rejected.

You don't want to be rejected, but you seriously don't want to be accepted either because, the truth is, you aren't into dating. And so, you'll get to feel sorry for yourself for being rejected today, but you'll also get to smile secretly for getting what you wanted: to be off the market and not dating anyone.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel as though everyone in your life is looking at you with pity; they all want you to feel the comfort of 'having someone special' in your life, and you're just not in the same headspace as they are when it comes to dating and 'nailing down a partner.' You've come to enjoy your private time and the freedom it affords you, and while it would be lovely to date someone, you're only interested in a 'perfect situation.'

While we all know those don't exist, you hang on to that thought because it's perfect or nothing. And so, while Moon square Jupiter influences the sky on this day, February 2, 2023, you will be presented with several options for potential dates, and every one of them you will reject because the truth is...you don't want to date anyone. You'll decide when the time is right for that and nobody else.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a very good reason you cannot get a date on this day, February 2, 2023, because a rumor about you is less than flattering. This is not what you need, but the power of gossip is greater than wanting to date someone, and the power of gossip will win on this day.

With the Moon square Jupiter, you've got a lesson in store, as Jupiter isn't here in your world to hurt you; this is where you get to look over why people are saying bad things about you so that you can either rectify the damage or figure out how to become a better person. You can't get a date today because you feel it's best to take yourself out of the dating game; why push a boulder up a cliff? Your turn will come. It's just not today, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.