The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 29, 2023

Oh, there sure is a good reason why we may feel depressed or anxious on this day, January 29, because we have Moon square Saturn in the sky. When this transit is known, we tend to fall back on old habits, especially when we put ourselves down. Nobody likes to behave this way, let alone 'feel' this way, but the truth is, we all have days like this, and during Moon square Saturn, the basic flavor of the day is 'depression.'

Saturn's never been too good at the uplifting stuff; if it can cause a tear to be shed, it's all for it. And while attributing human characteristics to a planet may be something that writers do, the reality of this planet in this formation is that it does affect us, and not in a good way. So, today may be rough; it may come with bitter surprises, and it may very well be the kind of day we do not feel worthy.

One of the noted occurrences during Moon square Saturn is this feeling of being held off or restricted. We may not even know what's holding us back, but we know that it is and makes us feel bad.

It's as if we want to speak up and express all the darkness that's in our hearts on this day, but we know better; we know that this will pass and that if we even so much as start to spew complaints about being depressed, it will only get worse. So, the wise will ride this one out, while the unwise will stew in the negativity that is Moon square Saturn.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 29, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You feel as though you are trapped in a cage of your building today, Scorpio. You feel like everything you've been working on has taken a wrong turn, and during Moon square Saturn, you won't be able to understand how it's gone so far off the rail, and you won't want to spend another minute trying to work it out.

You went from slight disappointment to raging maniac in a matter of minutes, all because Moon square Saturn is pushing you towards feeling bad about it all rather than doing something about it.

The good part is that this will not last, and you will resume, and hopefully tomorrow at that, but first, you'll tear your hair out, trying to figure out why your life is so messed up today. There's a lot of 'Why me?' going on today during Moon square Saturn.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today, you feel lonely and depressed, but rather than look inward to find a rational 'cure' for your dark feeling, you turn to the outer world to place blame again and again. You don't have any desire to take responsibility for your depressed feelings because doing that would awaken you to your negative potential.

And while Moon square Saturn is in the sky, you have no chance; it's going to take you down, and while you can rest assured that you won't be staying down, today is for eating crow, no matter how you look at it.

You'll go from kindly, creative Sagittarius to hard-boiled, stubborn, misanthropic Sagittarius within the day. Your best bet is to keep your fury to yourself as if it will not help you or anyone else.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been here before, in 'depression land,' but this time, your negative feelings come with guilt; you can't shake the feeling that somehow, you did something wrong and now that thing is returning to haunt you.

Well, the haunting is real; it's coming from your mind, and it's called a guilt complex, but you needn't make it a living, breathing thing by concentrating too hard on it, as this 'guilt' of yours may not be real. What is real is that you can't sit still today; you are consumed with thoughts about how awful you are as if you're some superstar of badness, which you AREN'T.

Those who know and love you accept that you go through moods like this; sometimes, they even enable your paranoia. What's pushing you over the limit today is Moon square Saturn, and it is known to stir the emotional fires of the Capricorn heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.